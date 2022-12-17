Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Detectives link teen, 21-year-old to more than 30 armed robberies in 2 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. - Two people, including a teen, have been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred throughout King County within the span of two weeks in November. According to court documents, 21-year-old Duke Vivao and a 15-year-old suspect hit a variety of gas stations, stores...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
mltnews.com
Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
Skagit Breaking
Stolen Vehicle, Strong Armed Robbery Leads to Pursuit and Capture of Dangerous Suspect
Sedro-Woolley, WA- On December 19th, 2022 at about 8:06 a.m., Sedro-Woolley Police responded to assist Upper Skagit Tribal Police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in response to a recklessly driven vehicle that had been reported as stolen vehicle earlier in the morning on Simms Rd. The driver fled onto Tribal Reservation land where Upper Skagit Tribal Police attempted to stop this vehicle that was confirmed stolen. The suspect did not stop and purposefully struck a Upper Tribal Police vehicle. Thankfully the Upper Skagit Tribal Officer was not injured.
Stolen guns, government IDs, electronics seized after theft arrest in Lower Queen Anne
Seattle police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs after arresting a theft suspect in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood last week. According to the police, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North...
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
Everett police make arrest in Saturday sports bar shooting
Everett police have made an arrest in a Saturday shooting that injured a man in his 20s, the police department announced Monday. According to the police department, officers were called to Player’s Sports Bar and Grill at 10730 19th Ave. Southeast in Everett early Saturday morning for a shooting.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
Two Arrested After Threat Sparks Evacuation At Seattle-Area High School
The threats forced the high school to cancel classes and evacuate an entire building.
westsideseattle.com
Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday
Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
mltnews.com
South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero
South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022. The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event
EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
