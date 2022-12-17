ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mltnews.com

Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Skagit Breaking

Stolen Vehicle, Strong Armed Robbery Leads to Pursuit and Capture of Dangerous Suspect

Sedro-Woolley, WA- On December 19th, 2022 at about 8:06 a.m., Sedro-Woolley Police responded to assist Upper Skagit Tribal Police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in response to a recklessly driven vehicle that had been reported as stolen vehicle earlier in the morning on Simms Rd. The driver fled onto Tribal Reservation land where Upper Skagit Tribal Police attempted to stop this vehicle that was confirmed stolen. The suspect did not stop and purposefully struck a Upper Tribal Police vehicle. Thankfully the Upper Skagit Tribal Officer was not injured.
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue

The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
BELLEVUE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday

Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night

A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero

South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022. The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).

