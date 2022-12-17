Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
First VinFast VF 8s Arrive In America, Electric Crossover Gets $2k Price Hike
VinFast’s quest to tackle the United States is well underway and the first production VF 8s arrived in San Francisco Bay on Saturday. The 999 EVs departed from Vietnam last month and the company said the ship’s arrival marks a “significant milestone for the VinFast brand and its promise to deliver vehicles to the U.S. market by the end of 2022.”
Carscoops
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options
The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Carscoops
MINI Celebrates 30 Years Of Drop Top Motoring With Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition
MINI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their four-seat convertible by introducing an all-new Seaside Edition. Set to arrive in February, the special edition features a Caribbean Aqua or Nanuq White exterior with a black power soft top, which can be opened or closed at speeds up to 18 mph (30 km/h).
Carscoops
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Carscoops
Audi Confirms Q6 E-Tron For 2023 And Hints At Electric A4 And A5
Last year, Audi announced plans to go electric-only as the company will exclusively launch electric vehicles starting in 2026. The automaker will then begin gradually phasing out ICE-powered vehicles with the goal of eliminating them by 2033. While that’s widely known, Audi dropped a few hints about their electric lineup...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Carscoops
Curvy Is Still A Cussword For The Facelifted Mercedes G-Class
Mercedes cleverly managed to retain the boxy style and charm of the original G-Class when it introduced the all-new SUV almost five years ago and judging by these spy shots of the facelifted model it’s not about to mess with that philosophy. Our spy photographers spotted both the regular...
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Owner Warns EV “Will Roll Over Easier Than You’d Expect” After Farm Accident
A 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition has wound up at a salvage yard for auction after the owner somehow managed to roll it on a farm. For the most part, vehicles that end up being auctioned off by wholesale salvage companies like IAAI and Copart are listed for sale with very few details about what happened to them. This isn’t the case here as the owner of the R1T has taken to the ‘Rivian Automotive Fans‘ page on Facebook to describe what happened.
Carscoops
Subaru Forester XT-Edition Debuts In Japan Celebrating 50 Years Of AWD
Subaru unveiled a new special version of the Forester called XT-Edition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of all-wheel-drive equipped Subaru models. The Forester XT-Edition debuted in the Japanese market with subtle styling cues and adventure-friendly equipment features. The XT-Edition is based on the Sport trim of the JDM-spec Subaru Forester. It...
Carscoops
Toyota CEO Says “Silent Majority” Of Auto Industry Is Doubting EV-Only Future
Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda claims that he is among the “silent majority” of those in the automotive industry questioning whether electric vehicles are the only way forward. While recently speaking with reporters in Thailand, Toyoda once again reiterated his belief that the best way forward is to...
Carscoops
Mercedes Adds EQS Sedan To Manufaktur Customization Program
Mercedes announced today that the EQS will become the brand’s first EV added to its luxurious customization program called Manufaktur. Customers who decide to personalize their vehicle through the service will be offered additional color and trim options on the inside and outside. On the exterior, Mercedes is offering...
Carscoops
Is This An Undisguised 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Or The 2023 Z06?
Chevrolet accidentally leaked the 2024 Corvette E-Ray earlier this month and now spy photographers are claiming to have caught the model undisguised in the flesh. However, things might not be so clear cut. While the prototype closely resembles the leaked configurator images – as it sports a monotone appearance, a...
Carscoops
Man Spent $150,000 To Turn His Mercedes G-Class Into A Snow Tank
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most off-road capable SUVs in the luxury segment. Still, a Swiss owner wasn’t satisfied with how the stock G500 performed in snowy conditions, so he decided to replace the wheels with snow tracks. The conversion was undertaken by tuner delta4x4 and off-road...
Carscoops
Jeep Announces 2023 Wrangler High Tide, And 1-Of-500, 20th Anniversary Beach Model
On this day, the shortest of the year, as the cold darkness of night has already begun to creep into this writer’s home, Jeep has decided to remind us cold northerners, that beaches still exist, and some people are on them. The automaker announced details for the Wrangler High Tide model and the very special-edition “Jeep Beach” trim.
Carscoops
Dacia Jogger Gains Full Hybrid Tech And A 900km Range
Dacia has shared detailed specs on the new Jogger Hybrid 140, its first electrified model. “The most accessible hybrid family car in the market” as the Romanian automaker calls it, comes fitted with Renault Group’s self-charging hybrid powertrain, and has a starting price of €24,600 ($26,110) in France.
Carscoops
Replica Ferrari Used In “Ferris Bueller” Crash Scene Sells For $337,000
It seems someone is an extremely big fan of the 1986 film, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” because they’ve spent $337,500 on a prop from the movie. Not just any prop, though, this is the actual (fake) Ferrari that was thrown out of a garage window in one of the film’s most memorable scenes.
Carscoops
Tesla Offering $7,500 Discounts On Model 3 And Y To Boost Year-End Demand
It’s not too late to grab a Christmas bargain. In a surprise announcement, Tesla doubled its existing discount for new cars purchased by the end of the year to $7,500. The offer applies to Model 3 and Y cars that are already in Tesla’s inventory and represents a $3,750 increase on the existing $3,750 discount the company announced for in-stock cars at the beginning of this month. Factor in the 10,000 miles (16,100 km) worth of free Supercharging these cars come with and it’s clear that some people are going to get a heck of a deal.
Carscoops
2024 Maybach EQS SUV Is First EV From Merc’s Flagship Brand
Mercedes is getting ready to roll out its first ever Maybach-branded EV, which will take the form of an even more luxurious EQS SUV. Our first taste of the opulent off-roader came in 2021 when Mercedes showed a concept Maybach EQS at the Munich Motor Show, but we’ve since seen prototypes of the EQS flagship testing in summer weather, and this time we’ve spotted them in the snow wearing even less disguise.
Carscoops
Bertone GB110 Is A 1,085-HP Mystery Hypercar That Runs On Garbage
Legendary Italian coachbuilder Bertone was responsible for shaping many of the world’s most famous supercars for other people, and now it’s finally built one of its own to celebrate its rebirth and 110th anniversary. Called the GB110, the mid-engined two-seater features styling cues that pay homage to Bertone’s...
Carscoops
Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air
A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
Comments / 0