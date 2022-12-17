ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culinaryunion226.org

🎄 Looking for additional hours this holiday season? Sign up for Goodwrx!

Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Culinary and Bartenders Unions are proudly setting a new standard in Las Vegas, alongside Goodwrx, where temporary workers can access quality temp jobs with union benefits and health care!. UPDATE: Looking for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise

After the pandemic triggered record-high home prices, Nevada’s housing costs have begun to decrease and even out. But the incoming Las Vegas Realtors Association president, Lee Barrett, dismissed fears surrounding falling prices. The post Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange

Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy