Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening. Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State […]
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
culinaryunion226.org
🎄 Looking for additional hours this holiday season? Sign up for Goodwrx!
Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Culinary and Bartenders Unions are proudly setting a new standard in Las Vegas, alongside Goodwrx, where temporary workers can access quality temp jobs with union benefits and health care!. UPDATE: Looking for...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
New Downtown Las Vegas clinic offers medical care to the unhoused population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been over a month since a series of new medical care services have been accessible to unhoused people in Downtown Las Vegas. 8 News Now got an inside look at The Neighborhood Clinic and how those services are making a difference to those trying to get back on their feet. […]
South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize
The Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks store in Las Vegas became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United after winning a close vote of 11 to 7 in the union election.
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
Michele Fiore appointed to vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
Michele Fiore has been appointed to the vacant Justice of the Peace seat for Department B in Pahrump by the Board of County Commission, with her appointment set to expire in January 2025.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
Historically Black fraternity’s shopping spree event helps Vegas kids, catches on elsewhere
The annual “Shop with a Kappa” event, which takes place around the country, was started by the Las Vegas alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in 2011 by member and former police officer Rod O’Neal. The post Historically Black fraternity’s shopping spree event helps Vegas kids, catches on elsewhere appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Seminole Tribe now running Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
The more than 3,000-room hotel on 80 acres becomes the first on the Las Vegas Strip to be run by a tribe
Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates
Animal shelters and rescues typically see a wave of people giving up their pets during the holidays, but they say it's worse this year than ever. Dogs are being dumped on a near daily basis.
Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise
After the pandemic triggered record-high home prices, Nevada’s housing costs have begun to decrease and even out. But the incoming Las Vegas Realtors Association president, Lee Barrett, dismissed fears surrounding falling prices. The post Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
nevadabusiness.com
Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
Fox5 KVVU
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas to offer free entry to law enforcement
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will offer free admission to all law enforcement professionals on Jan. 9. According to a news release, the free admission offer is in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Mob Museum says the...
thenevadaindependent.com
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
