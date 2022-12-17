Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELPING: Baking cookies for The Christmas People? Date change
Every holiday season, The Christmas People prepare and serve meals to people in need. To make those meals just a bit sweeter and more festive, they send out a call for people to bake and donate homemade cookies. As mentioned here and in our Holiday Guide, the dropoff spot for your home-baked-cookie contributions this year is West Seattle Coworking‘s south location, 9030 35th SW. But Ross from WSC tells us there’s a change in the dropoff dates from what we were originally given, so we wanted to let you know: Now it’s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (December 22-24), 9 am-3 pm. Again, homemade cookies only, not store-bought. The Christmas People thank you! (Image from Pixabay)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Reindeer visit Menashe Family Lights
Not only can you get a pic with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Menashe Family Lights tonight – you can meet real reindeer too. As featured in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, they’re visiting until about 9 pm at the 5605 Beach Drive SW house famous for thousands of Christmas lights. The two reindeer are from Rainier Reindeer Ranch, which is based in Buckley (near Mount Rainier), part of a herd of 40 reindeer.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: First day with Santa and live music at West Seattle Thriftway
It’s a tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to feature Santa visits and live holiday music the week before Christmas. That all started today – Santa roamed the store 10 am to 1 pm, and Alex Baird is there playing holiday favorites until 3 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Cocoa Cris Cringle’s annual visit to Easy Street Records
One more holiday tradition is back for the first time since 2019 – Cocoa Cris Cringle is visiting Easy Street Records right now. Photo sessions until 7 pm ($20 fee as a food-bank fundraiser, kids and pets welcome too), and music at 7:30 pm (no cover) – two holiday songs from Cocoa Cris (aka Maurice Caldwell Jr.)’s own record!
westseattleblog.com
HANUKKAH: First night celebrated with two community menorah lightings in West Seattle
This is the first of eight nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah. It began with two community menorah lightings – both outdoors, as light snow fell:. The Alki synagogue Kol HaNeshamah returned to The Junction for its “pop-up” Hanukkah celebration, with Rabbi Sabine Meyer lighting the first-night candle. Music followed.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 9 notes
Here’s the list for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide. If we hear of any weather-related cancellations, we’ll update, but for now, here’s what we have:. DONATION DRIVES: Many holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue! The list in...
westseattleblog.com
GRATITUDE: Rescued dog’s owner says thanks
We’ve had the only all-West Seattle lost/found pets webpage here for 15 years, but sometimes a lost pet gets found before either owners or finders ever have to post about it, thanks to helpful people. Whitney sent us one such story this afternoon, wanting to publicly offer words of gratitude:
westseattleblog.com
Hanukkah celebrations, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Buoy, more for your West Seattle Sunday
Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo from Friday’s sunset. At sunset tonight, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, begins, and two public celebrations are part of today’s list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. WATCHING THE WORLD CUP: This morning at...
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s second Aegis Living project set to go to Southwest Design Review Board
With far fewer major projects in the pipeline these days, the Southwest Design Review Board‘s meetings are few and far between – just three this year. The first meeting for next year has just been scheduled. The board will get an “early design guidance” look at what will be Aegis Living‘s second West Seattle senior-living complex on January 19th. We first told you in July about this new plan for the long-vacant, often-vandalized ex-strip-mall and ex-restaurant properties in the 5200 block of California SW, formerly proposed for townhouses. The project will go to the board with the address 5252 California SW. The project file includes this description given to people living near the site during a September-October outreach period:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Garbage, recycling pickup now delayed one day
With trucks getting stuck on hills as mentioned in our weather coverage, it’s no surprise that this was just announced by Seattle Public Utilities:. Due to winter weather conditions, there will be delayed residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste pickup in Seattle for customers in Seattle today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 through the rest of the week. SPU’s Haz Waste sites and stations are closed to customers today, Tuesday Dec. 20 and will attempt to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Midday road note, and an alert (upgraded!) for tonight/tomorrow
Jeepney December 19, 2022 (2:15 pm) SDOT’s approach to handling snow & ice on the roads has dramatically improved over the past 10 years. If I can get to an arterial, I can usually get to where I need to go. Wasn’t always that way. bolo December 19,...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Pamela L. Allen, 1959-2022
Family and friends are remembering Pamela L. Allen and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Our dear Pamela Lea Allen, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Seattle on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Pam was first...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kraken-mania in Morgan Junction
Hottest ticket in town this morning: The Seattle Kraken pro hockey team’s mascot visit in Morgan Junction. That photo shows part of the line, which wrapped around much of the multi-business building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and California. Once you make it to the Kraken’s table outside Starbucks – you get to meet mascot Buoy:
westseattleblog.com
RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early
The new city budget raises the fee for Restricted Parking Zone permits by almost 50 percent. SDOT notes that one RPZ neighborhood in West Seattle might want to renew a bit early to save money:. Readers who live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood [should] know about an opportunity to save money...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifters on video
That video shows two shoplifters walking out the door at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on Saturday with jackets they didn’t pay for. They’re also suspected of vandalism nearby. From WSR co-proprietor Tim McConnell:. They came into the store and said they were just looking around. I assumed...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Specialized bicycle
Our garage got broken into and our red Specialized Roubaix bike got stolen last night, most likely around 10:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m. by 32nd/Myrtle. My contact information is 754-234-7093. A police report has been filed – initial report number is T22031113.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sign work east of West Seattle low bridge
Thanks to Mike for the photo and report from Spokane Street east of the low bridge: “Was biking through and thought I would share this. Looks like the city is swapping out some signs and is diverting traffic around. Just something for other drivers to be aware of.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First snow showers
6:18 PM: The first snow showers have arrived in parts of West Seattle. We were just in The Junction and Alki, where what was falling ta the time was more like cold rain, but as we drove south into High Point, Westwood, Gatewood, and Upper Fauntleroy, we saw a dusting of snow on cars and planting strips. The National Weather Service forecast has chances of snow off and on for the next few days, though nothing massive is expected so far. Are you seeing snow too?
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT UPDATES: Snow arrives mid-morning, after not-so-snowy start to the day
(We’re updating this story through the noon hour and will switch over to afternoon coverage after that – scroll down for updates) 9:44 AM: Thanks to Debra Salazar Herbst for the tip and photo from Alki – it’s snowing in north West Seattle. Here’s the “live”...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday morning info
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 19th. After some snow last night, be careful when you head out, as the cold temperatures have kept it around this time. Today’s forecast: Cloudy, high in the low to mid-30s, another chance of snow tonight, with a few inches potentially due tomorrow,
