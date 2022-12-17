ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings police searching for suspect in south side shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the south side of Billings. Sergeant Harley Cagle says around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue South and South Broadway for a report of a man who was shot.
