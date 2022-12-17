Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings police searching for suspect in south side shooting
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the south side of Billings. Sergeant Harley Cagle says around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue South and South Broadway for a report of a man who was shot.
KULR8
Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man on S. 27th in Billings. Thursday night, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported law enforcement responded to the 200 block of S. 27th for a man who was shot. The man was taken...
