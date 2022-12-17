Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Dak Prescott 2 Words Describe Cowboys OT Loss at Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to have a career-high in interceptions ... and the Jags game adds to his self-admitted "frustration.''
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB 'Uncertain' to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder
Jordan is smaller than me, he wouldn’t mess with me" - Scott Burrell on if Michael Jordan got physical with his teammates
Scott Burrell may have seemingly been bullied by Michael Jordan but he totally understood why.
'Goofy Game!' Where's Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says that he has to do a better job getting Michael Gallup involved in the offense after the receiver totaled just one catch on Sunday.
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'
The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
'Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!' Cowboys Defense is 'Bad'
“As much as we talk about this defense like they’re the second coming ... or some of the great defenses of all time, it’s time we call them out,” McFarland says of Micah's Cowboys.
Frank Gore Jr. had to tell his auntie to chill during interview
Frank Gore Jr. had a monster game for Southern Miss in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, which led to him having to brush off an overzealous family member in his postgame interview. Gore set an NCAA bowl record by rushing for 329 yards in a 38-24 win over Rice, scoring...
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested on Assault Charge
The former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly turned himself in.
Sporting News
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
"I didn’t really see him throw a punch” - when Isiah Thomas defended Reggie Miller after his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant
Isiah Thomas knew Kobe first threw a punch.
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs gifts custom sneakers to young fan in memory of late father
Stefon Diggs continues to make memories for young Buffalo Bills fans. Before Buffalo’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins, the former Maryland Terrapins wide receiver reunited with a young Bills fan named Aydin, who recently lost his father. Diggs went up to Aydin and gave him some comforting words and a new set of shoes that he signed in memory of his father.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 4