ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Page Six

Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday

A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son Makes His TikTok Debut: Watch

We don’t know his name just yet, but we do know that the couple’s firstborn is the perfect mix of his mom and dad. Rihanna’s pregnancy was undoubtedly one for the books. Even as her bump continued to grow earlier this year, she stepped out in sultry ensembles that had her looking and feeling her best. Since giving birth in May, the “Pon de Replay” hitmaker has been balancing her responsibilities as a mother and a businesswoman as she enters this new chapter of her life.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
OK! Magazine

Kevin Hunter Sr. Raves Over Son's Grades Amid Wendy Williams' Turbulent Year

Kevin Hunter Sr. is extremely proud of his son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for excelling — especially during a difficult year. On Sunday, December 18, Wendy Williams' ex-husband took to Instagram to gush over his 22-year-old's excellent grades despite being thrown out of his Miami apartment due to his mother's financial issues. "I am sooo freaking PROUD of my son and his HONOR ROLL G.P.A he has received ending this trying year ..through all of the scrutiny, pitfalls,hiccups, headlines this young man is proving to be just as much as a young lion he was destined to be..again @topfloor_kevI LOVE YOU...
POPSUGAR

The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Trial Proves the Burden of Proof Always Falls on Black Women

"Who Shot Meg" is trending on social media more than two years after gunshots allegedly rang out in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The incident has sparked speculation and deep division across social media. Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, in her feet after an argument that capped a night of drinking and partying in Kylie Jenner's pool. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges; if convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy