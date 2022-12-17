Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party
The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
‘RHOP’: Charrisse Jackson Jordan Says She Did the Show Out of Retaliation to Her Then-Husband
When 'RHOP' viewers first met Charrisse Jackson Jordan, she was married to former NBA player, Eddie Jordan. But Eddie didn't want to be on the show, and didn't want Charrisse on it either.
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son Makes His TikTok Debut: Watch
We don’t know his name just yet, but we do know that the couple’s firstborn is the perfect mix of his mom and dad. Rihanna’s pregnancy was undoubtedly one for the books. Even as her bump continued to grow earlier this year, she stepped out in sultry ensembles that had her looking and feeling her best. Since giving birth in May, the “Pon de Replay” hitmaker has been balancing her responsibilities as a mother and a businesswoman as she enters this new chapter of her life.
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Jay-Z Was ‘Worried’ About His Own Career After Hearing The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Life After Death’ Demos
Jay-Z was good friends with The Notorious B.I.G., but acknowledged how great of a rapper — and how incredible of his album 'Life After Death' — was.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemed ‘Like A Deer in Headlights’ When Tory Lanez Opened Fire, Her Friend Told Prosecutors in Taped Interview
In a recorded interview played for jurors, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion clearly identified rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman who fired five rounds at the hip-hop superstar in July 2020. That friend Kelsey Nicole Harris told prosecutors in an interview recorded months earlier that she turned at...
‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch
Romeo accused Master P of avoiding his daughter Tytyana Miller's substance abuse and mental health struggles before her death.
Kevin Hunter Sr. Raves Over Son's Grades Amid Wendy Williams' Turbulent Year
Kevin Hunter Sr. is extremely proud of his son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for excelling — especially during a difficult year. On Sunday, December 18, Wendy Williams' ex-husband took to Instagram to gush over his 22-year-old's excellent grades despite being thrown out of his Miami apartment due to his mother's financial issues. "I am sooo freaking PROUD of my son and his HONOR ROLL G.P.A he has received ending this trying year ..through all of the scrutiny, pitfalls,hiccups, headlines this young man is proving to be just as much as a young lion he was destined to be..again @topfloor_kevI LOVE YOU...
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Trial Proves the Burden of Proof Always Falls on Black Women
"Who Shot Meg" is trending on social media more than two years after gunshots allegedly rang out in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The incident has sparked speculation and deep division across social media. Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, in her feet after an argument that capped a night of drinking and partying in Kylie Jenner's pool. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges; if convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ How Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen Relationship Ended –Hopes for Reconciliation
Cynthia Bailey from 'RHOA' is heartbroken over Nene Leakes feud with producer Andy Cohen and says she hopes they can work it out, but honestly doesn't know if it is possible.
