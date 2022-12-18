Read full article on original website
Day 1: ‘A patient is lost in a maze of bureaucracy’. I get to the hospital at 8.30am for a multidisciplinary team meeting, at which consultants and specialist nurses get together to discuss complex diabetes cases. Today, we’re focused on patients who have severe mental health conditions in addition to their diabetes. We find that when things go wrong in people’s lives, their diabetes care is one of the first things to suffer. People with eating disorders, personality disorders and other problems often find management of the disease much harder, and it’s our job to find solutions.
I’ve been taking one form of psychotropic medication or another since I was 25 and I will be 62 in a couple of months. Okay, I had to use a calculator, but that’s almost 37 years. That’s a long time. I don’t know how many more years I have left, but I know one thing: I will be on antidepressants until I die.
Students learning medicine must learn a whole new language to allow them to express their clinical impressions to others accurately. In time, this becomes second nature and soon they can be heard babbling away confidently and sounding quite the part. Communication skills are a standard part of medical education and the teachers take great care to ensure that these newly found linguistic skills do not impinge on their communication with patients. Most seem to take this on board and do their utmost not to confuse patients.
As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
How bipolar disorder shaped my experience of motherhood
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Amelia Zachry and originally appeared on The Mighty. Living was easy in my early 20s, but times got dark pretty quickly for me. I displayed maladaptive behaviors that were self-destructive and reckless. I felt life was intolerable and I could not find my footing. I suffered in silence as I toyed with ideas of ending my life, the fantasy of nonexistence filled my days. It would be years until I received the news that would change the trajectory of my life: when I finally learned that I had bipolar disorder type II.
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
The Healthcare Policies Without Proper Digital Logistics Is A No-Win When it Comes To Medical Error Prevention. Illumination Initially Published Article On Medium!. Doctors make mistakes in their personal or professional endeavors, like everyone else. Likewise, medical error history stretches back as long as the existence of the medical profession. Thus, we should always underscore that medical errors will potentially happen.
