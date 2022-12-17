Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Delaware Announces 2023 Softball Schedule
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware softball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The Blue Hens will play a challenging 52-game slate that includes two Power 5 Conference opponents as well as seven contests against teams that reached the 2022 NCAA Championship. The Blue & Gold will play 21 home games at Delaware Stadium, including 12 against CAA opponents.
bluehens.com
Davis Picks Up Second CAA Player of the Week Nod
RICHMOND, Va. – Jyáre Davis picked up his second CAA Player of the Week nod, the league announced Monday morning. Davis garners the honor after nearing a triple-double in a top-100 NET win at Princeton. The Newark, Delaware native posted game highs in points (23), rebounds (9), and...
bluehens.com
Nelson Jr.’s Last-Second Bucket Earns Men’s Basketball’s Fifth-Straight Victory
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Jameer Nelson Jr.'s last-second tip-in lifts Delaware (8-4) to its fifth-straight win, downing Rider (4-5) 60-59, on Monday night. A first half of ebbs and flows saw Rider go on a 9-1 run over the span of 4:35 early on. The Broncs led by as many as seven points a little over four minutes in.
bluehens.com
Sconiers Shines in Career Day as Women’s Basketball Return to Winning Ways at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team closed out its non-conference road slate Sunday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pa. against Lehigh. Behind Klarke Sconiers' career-best 29 points on 10-12 efficient shooting from the field, the Blue Hens (6-4) returned to winning ways by capturing the 79-67 victory over the Mountain Hawks (3-7). With the win, Delaware has now won nine consecutive games against Lehigh dating back to 1990 and the first time claiming victory after trailing at the half (Feb. 9, 2022 at Towson 34-36 - W, 81-76).
thefordian.com
From Dallas to Delco, Assistant Principal Heather Piñero brings her unique experiences to HHS
Beginning this school year, Haverford welcomed its new Assistant Principal, Heather Piñero! She came to Haverford from the McKinney Independent School District in McKinney, Texas, where she had worked as an Assistant Principal and Interim Principal at McClure Elementary School. We want to welcome her to the school and, through an eight-question interview, get to know a little more about her.
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
A Look At Jim Gardner’s Amazing 46-Year Career At Action News
Jim Gardner's storied Action News career ends this week when he anchors his final 6 pm newscast. Gardner anchored his last 11 pm broadcast in January. It is hard to overstate Jim's influence on how television news is reported in the Philadelphia area and the audience's fondness for him after all these years.
Chinatown residents sound off abut the proposed Sixers stadium
The inside Story panel discusses the heated meeting about the Chinatown Stadium proposal. Plus, the PA GOP and the latest in the race for Philadelphia Mayor.
Surf Bagel opens in Milford
After a soft opening on Thursday, Surf Bagel officially opened their new Milford location on Friday, December 16. The parking lot and the restaurant were packed all day, according to Matt Patton, Vice President. “We are so stoked to be open in Milford,” Patton said. “It has been a really busy day today; I think we may have served over ... Read More
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
Pa. man collects coats for veterans, others in need
A Jenkintown man has stitched his community together through the cause of collecting coats. Today, he donated dozens to senior veterans.
WGMD Radio
UD Student Arrested for Having Gun on Campus
A University of Delaware freshman has been arrested after he was found to have a gun on campus. University Police were notified that 18 year old Michael Hearn was seen on December 16th in a Snapchat video brandishing a firearm. He was arrested at his campus residence hall and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited – as well as several drug offenses. Hearn has been separated from the University and banned from campus – and he’s being referred to the Office of Student Conduct. He’s being held at Howard Young Correctional in default of an over $21,500 cash bond.
delawaretoday.com
The Quoin Offers a Swanky Stay & Destination Dining in Delaware
The Quoin, Downtown Wilmington’s swanky new boutique hotel and dining destination, is a must-visit for Wilmington locals and visitors alike. When the Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company opened a Wilmington banking house, The Morning News called it the “finest and most important structure in the state.” Fast-forward 137 years and the building is once again garnering attention. But this time, it’s for veal cheek and beef tartare—not a burglar-proof vault and fireproof walls.
WDEL 1150AM
Snapchat video gets gun-wielding freshman kicked out of UD and locked up
An 18-year-old is now a former freshman at the University of Delaware after he was allegedly seen brandishing a gun on campus in a Snapchat video. Michael Hearn, Junior was seen with the gun Friday, UD police said. Possession of firearms, ammunition and other weapons is prohibited on university property...
NORAD explains why fighter jets spotted in Philly, Delaware area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS Philadelphia received several reports of fighter jets spotted in our area Monday morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has now released a statement saying a plane entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearances over Wilmington, Delaware.NORAD says a civilian aircraft violated the TFR around 9:20 a.m. and exited the airspace shortly thereafter. As part of the procedure, NORAD sent out fighter aircraft to identify potential threats and determine the appropriate response. NORAD did not specify the aircraft, only that it was civilian.The defense organization is a binational command focused on the defense of the U.S. and Canada.A TFR restricts flights in certain areas and at certain times due to a hazardous condition, a special event or a general warning for the entire airspace.
Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Winterthur Museum in Delaware debuts its train display for the holidays
This is the first year the Winterthur Museum in Delaware has added a toy train exhibit and organizers are hoping this becomes a new holiday tradition.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
