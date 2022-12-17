Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
bluehens.com
Pair of Blue Hens Named Stats Perform All-Americans
NEWARK, Del. – The postseason honors keep rolling in for University of Delaware football student-athletes Johnny Buchanan and Kedrick Whitehead. For the second time in as many weeks, the duo earned All-America recognition as they were named 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-Americans. Buchanan, who has received three All-American accolades this postseason, was selected to the first team, while Whitehead earned a second team nod.
bluehens.com
Nelson Jr.’s Last-Second Bucket Earns Men’s Basketball’s Fifth-Straight Victory
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Jameer Nelson Jr.'s last-second tip-in lifts Delaware (8-4) to its fifth-straight win, downing Rider (4-5) 60-59, on Monday night. A first half of ebbs and flows saw Rider go on a 9-1 run over the span of 4:35 early on. The Broncs led by as many as seven points a little over four minutes in.
bluehens.com
Davis Picks Up Second CAA Player of the Week Nod
RICHMOND, Va. – Jyáre Davis picked up his second CAA Player of the Week nod, the league announced Monday morning. Davis garners the honor after nearing a triple-double in a top-100 NET win at Princeton. The Newark, Delaware native posted game highs in points (23), rebounds (9), and...
bluehens.com
Shannon Coley Named Delaware Women's Soccer Assistant Coach
NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware women's soccer head coach Kelly Lawrence has announced the addition of Shannon Coley to her staff as an assistant coach. "We are very excited to add Shannon to our already game changing coaching staff," Lawrence said. "Shannon brings with her a wealth of experience and an exceptional level of detail to everything that she does. She is a first-class person, has an immense passion for the game and has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a Division I soccer program. I believe there is no one better to put the Blue Hen Goalkeeper Development Program in motion and I am personally excited to learn from Shannon as we look to build a championship environment here at UD."
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
delawarepublic.org
DSU names its new football coach
Delaware State University hires its new football coach. DSU taps Lee Hull to replace Rod Milstead, who was fired in late November after 5 years without a winning record. Hull comes to the Hornets with 25 years of coaching experience, including a track record of success in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
Cape Gazette
Alice McLaughlin Goetz O’Neill, devout Catholic
Alice McLaughlin Goetz O’Neill, 95, a respected realtor, devoted alumna of her college alma mater and tireless advocate for the canonization of Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home in Greenville. The eldest of two daughters, Alice Ellen McLaughlin was born to Charles...
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
NORAD explains why fighter jets spotted in Philly, Delaware area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS Philadelphia received several reports of fighter jets spotted in our area Monday morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has now released a statement saying a plane entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearances over Wilmington, Delaware.NORAD says a civilian aircraft violated the TFR around 9:20 a.m. and exited the airspace shortly thereafter. As part of the procedure, NORAD sent out fighter aircraft to identify potential threats and determine the appropriate response. NORAD did not specify the aircraft, only that it was civilian.The defense organization is a binational command focused on the defense of the U.S. and Canada.A TFR restricts flights in certain areas and at certain times due to a hazardous condition, a special event or a general warning for the entire airspace.
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
sanatogapost.com
Police Academy Graduates Include Three Local Cadets
BLUE BELL PA – Three individuals from western Montgomery and northern Chester counties were among 24 cadets who graduated Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022) in the Class of 22-02 (at top) from the Montgomery County Community College Municipal Police Academy. They’re now prepared to begin their careers serving and protecting the public, the college said.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford
LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
WDEL 1150AM
36-year New Castle County EMS paramedic retires, worked on Presidential motorcades
New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night. "It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support." With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic...
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
