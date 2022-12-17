NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware women's soccer head coach Kelly Lawrence has announced the addition of Shannon Coley to her staff as an assistant coach. "We are very excited to add Shannon to our already game changing coaching staff," Lawrence said. "Shannon brings with her a wealth of experience and an exceptional level of detail to everything that she does. She is a first-class person, has an immense passion for the game and has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a Division I soccer program. I believe there is no one better to put the Blue Hen Goalkeeper Development Program in motion and I am personally excited to learn from Shannon as we look to build a championship environment here at UD."

