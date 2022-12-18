When the Jacksonville Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the last month is what they envisioned. During that span, Lawrence has catapulted the Jags from a major deficit in the AFC South to the edge of the playoff race. He's tallied a trio of 300-yard, three-touchdown performances while leading three fourth-quarter comebacks and also defeating a key division rival. He is the single most impactful reason that Jacksonville is winning games.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO