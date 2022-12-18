Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely Out for Season Because of Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will "very likely" miss the remainder of the season (including playoffs) after he suffered a right ankle injury last Sunday, per reporter Paul Kuharsky, who also noted that the ailment could require surgery. Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury after a tackle from Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Why Lamar Jackson's Injury Can Only Strengthen His NFL Contract Leverage in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens are closely monitoring the health of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and for good reason. Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury, has missed Baltimore's last two games. The Ravens are trying to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North but have gone 1-1 without him, losing to the Cleveland Browns and squeaking by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release
After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 16 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report's NFL experts huddled for an emergency virtual meeting, but they didn't discuss holiday plans. No, they talked about how they can break out of a slump in time to stuff your stockings with winning picks for Week 16. As a group, NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds
NFL Week 16 is full of matchups that will alter the playoff races in the AFC and NFC. The Thursday night clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is one of two elimination games for the wild-card places. The Saturday night showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced. This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams. The game will take place on...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide
As we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. Hopefully, you've managed to stay afloat for another week and are here looking for tips to keep that playoff run going. No teams are on bye in Week 16, but injuries, as always,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 NFL Draft Picks
It may be too early to truly judge the 2022 draft class, but that won't stop teams from having regrets about some of their choices. Some teams are struggling right now because they made a poor decision when they were on the clock with a valuable selection, picking a player who hasn't panned out while letting a potential contributor slip by.
Bleacher Report
Mike Tomlin Says Steelers QB Kenny Pickett 'Has to Work on All Aspects of His Game'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put pressure on quarterback Kenny Pickett amid an up-and-down rookie season. "To be bluntly honest he has to work on all aspects of his game," Tomlin told Good Morning Football on Thursday (via Will Selva of NFL Network). "The growth in front of him is exciting. We're not grading on a curve, our job is to win. He's gotten better with each and every outing."
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Have to Be Great for the Packers to Be Good
The Green Bay Packers were healthier coming out of their bye, and they got a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Packers team we saw—led by an aggressive defense and a strong running game—was the squad we expected to see in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence's Rise to Stardom Could Have Major Impact on AFC Playoff Race
When the Jacksonville Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the last month is what they envisioned. During that span, Lawrence has catapulted the Jags from a major deficit in the AFC South to the edge of the playoff race. He's tallied a trio of 300-yard, three-touchdown performances while leading three fourth-quarter comebacks and also defeating a key division rival. He is the single most impactful reason that Jacksonville is winning games.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Best and Worst Potential NFL Playoff Matchups
The San Francisco 49ers' path to the Super Bowl is starting to become clear with them likely set for either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers are one game back of the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed with three games left in the regular season, giving them four realistic opening-round opponents in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He's Best Packers QB of All Time: Who Wouldn't Say Themselves?
Aaron Rodgers appeared on Serge Ibaka's show How Hungry Are You? and was asked who the best quarterback was in Green Bay Packers history, himself or Brett Favre. Rodgers initially said Bart Starr but was pressed by Ibaka to answer the original question. After thinking it over, Rodgers said, "Me. Who's not going to say yourself?" (3:00 mark)
Bleacher Report
Taylor Heinicke Won't Lose Starting Job to Carson Wentz, Commanders' Ron Rivera Says
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Monday the team will not bench Taylor Heinicke after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. "The biggest thing more than anything else is sticking with Taylor and what we're trying to accomplish," Rivera told reporters. The coach indicated a quarterback change...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Rams Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Packers
It was fun while it lasted, but the magic of Baker Mayfield ran out after just over a week for the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield and the rest of the offense put forth a lackluster effort in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old finished with 111 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was sacked five times.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Says He's 'Finally Seeing Some Improvement' in Knee Injury Rehab
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball might be inching toward his 2022-23 NBA season debut. Ball told NBC Sports Chicago's Rob Schaefer he's "finally seeing some improvement" over the last few weeks and that "it's definitely positive light at the end of the tunnel." "Finally got to touch the ball," he...
Bleacher Report
Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy Blasts Cowboys' Dak Prescott for Playing Like 'Trash'
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy ripped Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, calling him "trash" and "ass" during an appearance on Fox Sports 1's Speak. "Dak is ass. Can I say that on TV, because he is ass-ass. ... This is the second game he's just lost by throwing picks. He threw two picks to the Packers, had a 14-point lead, lost. They was up 17 [against the Jaguars], 17 and lost. ... Dak has the easiest job in football.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Explains Why He Doesn't Show Anger Like Tom Brady, Other Top QBs
While plenty of notable quarterbacks rarely shy away from showing their frustration on the sideline, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks to keep an even keel. "I want those guys to look me in the eyes and know there's not a doubt," he said, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank. "And to know that with the preparation we put in together that we'll find a way. I want them to have that trust in me."
