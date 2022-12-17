“After viral load testing, I get my results so I get to know which path my life is taking me”: qualitative insights on routine centralized and point-of-care viral load testing in western Kenya from the Opt4Kids and Opt4Mamas studies

Read full article on original website
ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA): a multi-centre prospective cohort study protocol
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 813 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging evidence points at substantial comorbidity between adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cardiometabolic diseases, but our understanding of the comorbidity and how to manage cardiometabolic disease in adults with ADHD is limited. The ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA) project uses remote measurement technology to obtain real-world data from daily life to assess the extent to which ADHD medication treatment and physical activity, individually and jointly, may influence cardiometabolic risks in adults with ADHD. Our second main aim is to obtain valuable real-world data on adherence to pharmacological treatment and its predictors and correlates during daily life from adults with ADHD.
A doctor-nurse-patient mobile health management system effectively controls blood glucose in chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a prospective study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1564 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus-2019 pandemic in China aroused increasing interest in telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. We hypothesize that age might influence usage and efficacy of telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. This study aims to measure the effects of a doctor-nurse-patient Mobile Health Management System (MHMS) for fasting plasma glucose (FPG) control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
Development of a behavioural support intervention for e-bike use in Australia
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2399 (2022) Cite this article. Insufficient physical activity (PA) is a risk factor for the development of many non-communicable diseases. Electric bicycles (e-bikes) offer considerable potential to support people to be physically active, however, no previous e-bike intervention studies have supported e-bike use with behavioural support. The aim of this study was to co-develop theory-based intervention components which can be used to increase physical activity through e-cycling among people who are overweight or obese and physically inactive.
Availability of stroke services and hospital facilities at different hospital levels in Thailand: a cross-sectional survey study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1558 (2022) Cite this article. Stroke has one of the biggest burden of disease in Thailand and all health regions have been tasked to develop their service delivery to achieve the national key performance indicators set out by the Thai service plan strategy 2018–2022. Our aim was to characterise stroke services and hospital facilities by investigating differences in facilities across different hospital levels in Thailand.
Referral assessment and patient waiting time decisions in specialized mental healthcare: an exploratory study of early routine collection of PROM (LOVePROM)
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1553 (2022) Cite this article. Norway has prioritized health services according to the principle of “severity of conditions”, where waiting time reflects patients’ medical urgency. We aim to investigate if the “severity-of-condition” principle performs well in the priority setting of waiting time, between and within groups of patients using community mental health services. We also aim to investigate the association between patients’ diagnoses and symptom severity at the start of treatment and the corresponding waiting time.
Psychometric properties and factor structure of the early development instrument in a sample of Jordanian children
Eric K. Duku ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3599-35274, Caroline Reid-Westoby4,. BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 316 (2022) Cite this article. Investing in children’s early years can have a lasting positive effect, such as better academic outcomes throughout their school careers. In Jordan, investments have been made in early childhood development and early childhood care and education to improve children’s school readiness. School readiness comprises a range of abilities needed to succeed in school, including physical, emotional, social, and cognitive skills. To measure the impact of these investments on children’s school readiness, Jordan has been implementing the Early Development Instrument (EDI), a population-level, teacher-completed checklist of children’s school readiness, assessing children’s development in five main areas, referred to as domains.
Population-based cohort study: proton pump inhibitor use during pregnancy in Sweden and the risk of maternal and neonatal adverse events
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 492 (2022) Cite this article. Approximately half of all women suffer from heartburn at some stage during pregnancy. The most effective treatment is proton pump inhibitors, but the safety of use during pregnancy cannot be guaranteed. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of proton pump inhibitors on the risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, an Apgar score at 5 min below 7, and a child being small or large for its gestational age.
Health care workers’ need for support from managers during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic placed great pressure on health care workers and increased the risk of these workers developing mental illness. Effective leadership is essential to prevent mental illness from developing. The study aim was to investigate health care workers’ perceptions of the support given by their managers, their need for such support, and their levels of anxiety during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How effective is the health promotion policy in Sichuan, China: based on the PMC-Index model and field evaluation
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2391 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries around the world highlight the health in all policies (HiAP). However, most of the related research focused on the influential factors and implementation strategies, with less concern on the evaluation of HiAP. In response to HiAP's call, the Chinese government has proposed health promotion policies (HPPs) in counties or districts, the evaluation of HPPs in sample counties or districts of Sichuan province in China is an essential basis for optimizing policy content, improving policy implementation, and ensuring health promotion's continuous and efficient operation.
Implementation of an antimicrobial stewardship program in the Australian private hospital system: qualitative study of attitudes to antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial stewardship
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1554 (2022) Cite this article. Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) is a key method to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In Australia, private hospitals have a higher rate of inappropriate prescribing and non-compliance with antimicrobial guidelines, yet this phenomenon is poorly described. Private hospitals make up 49% of hospitals in Australia, making it vital to understand AMS in this setting.
Modelling population responses to workplace minimum dietary standards introduced as workers return after social lockdowns
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2390 (2022) Cite this article. Diet norms are the shared social behaviours and beliefs about diets. In many societies, including the UK, these norms are typically linked to unhealthy diets and impede efforts to improve food choices. Social interactions that could influence one another’s food choices, were highly disrupted during the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A return to workplaces and re-establishment of eating networks may present an opportunity to influence dietary norms by introducing minimum dietary standards to in workplaces, which could then spread through wider home and workplace networks.
The analysis of National Health Accounts and financial communications network in Iran health insurance ecosystem
Rohaneh Rahimisadegh1, Mohammad Hossein Mehrolhassani1, Mohammad Jafari Sirizi2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1552 (2022) Cite this article. One of the major reforms in the health system of any country is the financing reform. Network analysis as a practical method for investigating complex systems allows distinguishing prominent actors in the relation networks. Leading to the identification of the effective actors and key links between them, the analysis of financial networks helps policymakers to implement reformations by providing appropriate evidence. This study aimed to design and analyze the network of National Health Accounts (NHA) and the cost network in the Iran health insurance ecosystem.
A future orientation intervention delivered through a smartphone application and virtual reality: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 315 (2022) Cite this article. Short-term mindsets are associated with self-defeating behaviors, such as delinquency and alcohol use. In contrast, people who consider the longer-term consequences of their decisions tend to report positive outcomes, like feeling more competent and enhanced goal achievement. We evaluate an intervention, FutureU, that aims to stimulate future-oriented thinking, increase goal achievement, and reduce self-defeating behavior, by strengthening people’s identification with their future self. The intervention will be delivered through a smartphone application (app) or immersive Virtual Reality (VR). We test the effectiveness of FutureU for both delivery methods, examine working mechanisms, and identify potential moderators of intervention effects.
