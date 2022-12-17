Using a stakeholder-engaged, iterative, and systematic approach to adapting collaborative decision skills training for implementation in VA psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery centers

Read full article on original website
An international survey of the structure and process of care for traumatic spinal cord injury in acute and rehabilitation facilities: lessons learned from a pilot study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1565 (2022) Cite this article. To describe the key findings and lessons learned from an international pilot study that surveyed spinal cord injury programs in acute and rehabilitation facilities to understand the status of spinal cord injury care. Methods. An online survey...
Psychometric properties and factor structure of the early development instrument in a sample of Jordanian children
Eric K. Duku ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3599-35274, Caroline Reid-Westoby4,. BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 316 (2022) Cite this article. Investing in children’s early years can have a lasting positive effect, such as better academic outcomes throughout their school careers. In Jordan, investments have been made in early childhood development and early childhood care and education to improve children’s school readiness. School readiness comprises a range of abilities needed to succeed in school, including physical, emotional, social, and cognitive skills. To measure the impact of these investments on children’s school readiness, Jordan has been implementing the Early Development Instrument (EDI), a population-level, teacher-completed checklist of children’s school readiness, assessing children’s development in five main areas, referred to as domains.
Descriptive phenomenology study of the reasons for the low uptake of free health service package among type II diabetic patients
Mostafa Amini-Rarani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4809-22371, Saeed Karimi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4456-87332 &. Laleh Gharacheh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8711-87973. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1555 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Although several diabetes management and control programs are introduced in Iran, rate of using such cares in patients with Type...
Overcoming and mitigating ethical issues raised by artificial intelligence in health and medicine: The search continues
Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques hold a great potential in solving complex world problems. They can facilitate clinical decision making by providing actionable insights through ‘learning’ from large volumes of patient data. Among others, deep learning algorithms were proved able to accurately identify head CT scan abnormalities requiring urgent attention, significantly increasing the efficiency of health services.
How effective is the health promotion policy in Sichuan, China: based on the PMC-Index model and field evaluation
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2391 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries around the world highlight the health in all policies (HiAP). However, most of the related research focused on the influential factors and implementation strategies, with less concern on the evaluation of HiAP. In response to HiAP's call, the Chinese government has proposed health promotion policies (HPPs) in counties or districts, the evaluation of HPPs in sample counties or districts of Sichuan province in China is an essential basis for optimizing policy content, improving policy implementation, and ensuring health promotion's continuous and efficient operation.
Does fragmented cancer care affect survival? Analysis of gastric cancer patients using national insurance claim data
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1566 (2022) Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between fragmented cancer care in the early phase after cancer diagnosis and patient outcomes using national insurance claim data. Methods. From a nationwide sampled cohort database, we identified National Health Insurance...
A doctor-nurse-patient mobile health management system effectively controls blood glucose in chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a prospective study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1564 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus-2019 pandemic in China aroused increasing interest in telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. We hypothesize that age might influence usage and efficacy of telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. This study aims to measure the effects of a doctor-nurse-patient Mobile Health Management System (MHMS) for fasting plasma glucose (FPG) control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
Sugar-sweetened beverage purchases in urban Peru before the implementation of taxation and warning label policies: a baseline study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2389 (2022) Cite this article. Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with obesity and chronic disease. In 2018, Peru increased the tax on high-sugar beverages (≥6 g of sugar per 100 mL) from 17 to 25%, yet little is known about pre-existing beverage trends or demographic characteristics associated with purchases in the country. The aim of this study was to explore beverage purchasing trends from 2016 to 2017 and examine variation in purchase volume by sociodemographic characteristics among urban households in Peru.
Population-based cohort study: proton pump inhibitor use during pregnancy in Sweden and the risk of maternal and neonatal adverse events
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 492 (2022) Cite this article. Approximately half of all women suffer from heartburn at some stage during pregnancy. The most effective treatment is proton pump inhibitors, but the safety of use during pregnancy cannot be guaranteed. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of proton pump inhibitors on the risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, an Apgar score at 5 min below 7, and a child being small or large for its gestational age.
Overcoming barriers and enhancing facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination in the Hispanic community
Hispanic communities in the United States have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and death. Vaccination against COVID-19 is critical for controlling the pandemic; however, higher levels of vaccine hesitancy and reduced vaccine uptake constrain efforts to mitigate the pandemic and could perpetuate disparities. The aim of this study was to understand barriers and facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination through the lived experiences of Hispanic persons living in Arkansas.
A future orientation intervention delivered through a smartphone application and virtual reality: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 315 (2022) Cite this article. Short-term mindsets are associated with self-defeating behaviors, such as delinquency and alcohol use. In contrast, people who consider the longer-term consequences of their decisions tend to report positive outcomes, like feeling more competent and enhanced goal achievement. We evaluate an intervention, FutureU, that aims to stimulate future-oriented thinking, increase goal achievement, and reduce self-defeating behavior, by strengthening people’s identification with their future self. The intervention will be delivered through a smartphone application (app) or immersive Virtual Reality (VR). We test the effectiveness of FutureU for both delivery methods, examine working mechanisms, and identify potential moderators of intervention effects.
“When people see me, they know me; they trust what I say”: characterizing the role of trusted sources for smoke risk communication in the Okanogan River Airshed Emphasis Area
As wildfire smoke events increase in intensity and frequency in the Pacific Northwest, there is a growing need for effective communication on the health risks of smoke exposure. Delivery through a trusted source or intermediary has been shown to improve reception of risk communication messages. This is especially salient in rural and tribal communities who may be hesitant to trust information from state and federal agency sources. This study aims to identify and characterize trusted sources for smoke risk information in the Okanogan River Airshed Emphasis Area (ORAEA), a rural region of North Central Washington state that is heavily impacted by smoke from wildfires and prescribed fire.
Development of a behavioural support intervention for e-bike use in Australia
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2399 (2022) Cite this article. Insufficient physical activity (PA) is a risk factor for the development of many non-communicable diseases. Electric bicycles (e-bikes) offer considerable potential to support people to be physically active, however, no previous e-bike intervention studies have supported e-bike use with behavioural support. The aim of this study was to co-develop theory-based intervention components which can be used to increase physical activity through e-cycling among people who are overweight or obese and physically inactive.
