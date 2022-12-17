Multi-method study of the implementation of Cognitive Symptom Management and Rehabilitation Training (CogSMART) in real-world settings

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
A doctor-nurse-patient mobile health management system effectively controls blood glucose in chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a prospective study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1564 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus-2019 pandemic in China aroused increasing interest in telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. We hypothesize that age might influence usage and efficacy of telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. This study aims to measure the effects of a doctor-nurse-patient Mobile Health Management System (MHMS) for fasting plasma glucose (FPG) control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
BioMed Central
Descriptive phenomenology study of the reasons for the low uptake of free health service package among type II diabetic patients
Mostafa Amini-Rarani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4809-22371, Saeed Karimi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4456-87332 &. Laleh Gharacheh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8711-87973. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1555 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Although several diabetes management and control programs are introduced in Iran, rate of using such cares in patients with Type...
BioMed Central
Population-based cohort study: proton pump inhibitor use during pregnancy in Sweden and the risk of maternal and neonatal adverse events
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 492 (2022) Cite this article. Approximately half of all women suffer from heartburn at some stage during pregnancy. The most effective treatment is proton pump inhibitors, but the safety of use during pregnancy cannot be guaranteed. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of proton pump inhibitors on the risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, an Apgar score at 5 min below 7, and a child being small or large for its gestational age.
BioMed Central
Sugar-sweetened beverage purchases in urban Peru before the implementation of taxation and warning label policies: a baseline study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2389 (2022) Cite this article. Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with obesity and chronic disease. In 2018, Peru increased the tax on high-sugar beverages (≥6 g of sugar per 100 mL) from 17 to 25%, yet little is known about pre-existing beverage trends or demographic characteristics associated with purchases in the country. The aim of this study was to explore beverage purchasing trends from 2016 to 2017 and examine variation in purchase volume by sociodemographic characteristics among urban households in Peru.
BioMed Central
Availability of stroke services and hospital facilities at different hospital levels in Thailand: a cross-sectional survey study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1558 (2022) Cite this article. Stroke has one of the biggest burden of disease in Thailand and all health regions have been tasked to develop their service delivery to achieve the national key performance indicators set out by the Thai service plan strategy 2018–2022. Our aim was to characterise stroke services and hospital facilities by investigating differences in facilities across different hospital levels in Thailand.
BioMed Central
Does fragmented cancer care affect survival? Analysis of gastric cancer patients using national insurance claim data
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1566 (2022) Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between fragmented cancer care in the early phase after cancer diagnosis and patient outcomes using national insurance claim data. Methods. From a nationwide sampled cohort database, we identified National Health Insurance...
BioMed Central
An international survey of the structure and process of care for traumatic spinal cord injury in acute and rehabilitation facilities: lessons learned from a pilot study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1565 (2022) Cite this article. To describe the key findings and lessons learned from an international pilot study that surveyed spinal cord injury programs in acute and rehabilitation facilities to understand the status of spinal cord injury care. Methods. An online survey...
BioMed Central
ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA): a multi-centre prospective cohort study protocol
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 813 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging evidence points at substantial comorbidity between adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cardiometabolic diseases, but our understanding of the comorbidity and how to manage cardiometabolic disease in adults with ADHD is limited. The ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA) project uses remote measurement technology to obtain real-world data from daily life to assess the extent to which ADHD medication treatment and physical activity, individually and jointly, may influence cardiometabolic risks in adults with ADHD. Our second main aim is to obtain valuable real-world data on adherence to pharmacological treatment and its predictors and correlates during daily life from adults with ADHD.
BioMed Central
A future orientation intervention delivered through a smartphone application and virtual reality: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 315 (2022) Cite this article. Short-term mindsets are associated with self-defeating behaviors, such as delinquency and alcohol use. In contrast, people who consider the longer-term consequences of their decisions tend to report positive outcomes, like feeling more competent and enhanced goal achievement. We evaluate an intervention, FutureU, that aims to stimulate future-oriented thinking, increase goal achievement, and reduce self-defeating behavior, by strengthening people’s identification with their future self. The intervention will be delivered through a smartphone application (app) or immersive Virtual Reality (VR). We test the effectiveness of FutureU for both delivery methods, examine working mechanisms, and identify potential moderators of intervention effects.
BioMed Central
Psychometric properties and factor structure of the early development instrument in a sample of Jordanian children
Eric K. Duku ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3599-35274, Caroline Reid-Westoby4,. BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 316 (2022) Cite this article. Investing in children’s early years can have a lasting positive effect, such as better academic outcomes throughout their school careers. In Jordan, investments have been made in early childhood development and early childhood care and education to improve children’s school readiness. School readiness comprises a range of abilities needed to succeed in school, including physical, emotional, social, and cognitive skills. To measure the impact of these investments on children’s school readiness, Jordan has been implementing the Early Development Instrument (EDI), a population-level, teacher-completed checklist of children’s school readiness, assessing children’s development in five main areas, referred to as domains.
PsyPost
Testosterone and cortisol levels are linked to criminal behavior, according to new research
New research provides evidence that heightened levels of testosterone and cortisol are associated with a increased risk of impulsive and violent criminal behavior. The new findings have been published in the scientific journal Hormones and Behavior. Research had shown that testosterone encourages the pursuit of social status and dominance. In...
BioMed Central
Overcoming barriers and enhancing facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination in the Hispanic community
Hispanic communities in the United States have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and death. Vaccination against COVID-19 is critical for controlling the pandemic; however, higher levels of vaccine hesitancy and reduced vaccine uptake constrain efforts to mitigate the pandemic and could perpetuate disparities. The aim of this study was to understand barriers and facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination through the lived experiences of Hispanic persons living in Arkansas.
How to Tell the Difference Between Regular Distraction and ADHD
A study published earlier this year found that more than half of the videos about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on TikTok were misleading. (Pierre Buttin/The New York Times)
BioMed Central
Development of a behavioural support intervention for e-bike use in Australia
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2399 (2022) Cite this article. Insufficient physical activity (PA) is a risk factor for the development of many non-communicable diseases. Electric bicycles (e-bikes) offer considerable potential to support people to be physically active, however, no previous e-bike intervention studies have supported e-bike use with behavioural support. The aim of this study was to co-develop theory-based intervention components which can be used to increase physical activity through e-cycling among people who are overweight or obese and physically inactive.
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
BioMed Central
How effective is the health promotion policy in Sichuan, China: based on the PMC-Index model and field evaluation
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2391 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries around the world highlight the health in all policies (HiAP). However, most of the related research focused on the influential factors and implementation strategies, with less concern on the evaluation of HiAP. In response to HiAP's call, the Chinese government has proposed health promotion policies (HPPs) in counties or districts, the evaluation of HPPs in sample counties or districts of Sichuan province in China is an essential basis for optimizing policy content, improving policy implementation, and ensuring health promotion's continuous and efficient operation.
What Are The Benefits Of Sleep Meditation?
Despite its roots in ancient times, the practice of meditation has been researched for its physiological effects on modern-day people in the modern-day world. Per Psychology Today, meditation could have been practiced as long ago as 5,000 BCE. Meditation then became the subject of scientific study in the West in the 1960s, and the practice proliferated in the United States from there.
BioMed Central
Health care workers’ need for support from managers during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic placed great pressure on health care workers and increased the risk of these workers developing mental illness. Effective leadership is essential to prevent mental illness from developing. The study aim was to investigate health care workers’ perceptions of the support given by their managers, their need for such support, and their levels of anxiety during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0