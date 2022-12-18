ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker hints that a third installment is in the works

By Jarret Thomas Sackman
 4 days ago

Ol Parker, the director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has hinted that a third Mamma Mia! movie is in the works.

While promoting his latest film – the hit romantic romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise – Parker, 53, opened up about the likelihood of Mamma Mia! 3 in an interview with Screen Rant.

The filmmaker spoke about how the story of Mamma Mia! was always intended to be a trilogy from the very beginning and he went on to confirm that a plan is in place.

Raise your hand for Mamma Mia! 3: The director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has hinted that a third Mamma Mia! movie is in the works

Referencing legendary impresario Judy Craymer, Parker said: 'Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy.'

'The first one made an enormous amount of money,' Ol continued, 'and I think we made a fair amount too.'

The director is certainly correct when it comes the box office performance of the first two films.

2008's Mamma Mia! raked in over $600 million worldwide while Parker's 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed over $400 million.

Both films were also immensely profitable, with the first installment costing around $50 million to make and the sequel coming in at a reported $75 million.

Ticket to a trilogy: While promoting his latest film – the hit romantic romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise – Ol Parker, 53, opened up about the likelihood of Mamma Mia! 3 in an interview with Screen Rant
Marching into another one: Referencing legendary impresario Judy Craymer, Parker said: 'Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy'
Mamma Mia! fandom: 'The first one made an enormous amount of money,' the filmmaker continued, 'and I think we made a fair amount too.' Parker is certainly correct. 2008's Mamma Mia! raked in over $600 million worldwide while his 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed over $400 million
We'll cheers to that: 'I know that there is a hunger for a third,' Parker told Screen Rant, 'and I know that [Judy Craymer] has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?'
'I know that there is a hunger for a third,' Parker told Screen Rant, 'and I know that [Judy Craymer] has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?'

Based on the box office, there certainly appears to be a healthy appetite from fans for a third jukebox romp with stars Meryl Streep, 73, and Amanda Seyfried, 37.

Seyfried has skyrocketed into a bonafide A-lister since the sequel, securing her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in 2020's Mank and winning an Emmy this year for her knockout performance playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

The first Mamma Mia! film helped cement Amanda's film career after securing her big break in Mean Girls and starring in the acclaimed HBO show Big Love.

Both Mamma Mia! films have been a magnet for talent, drawing in the likes of Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher.

Leading lady these days: Amanda Seyfried, 37, has skyrocketed into a bonafide A-lister since the sequel, securing her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in 2020's Mank and winning an Emmy this year for her knockout performance playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout
Who's your daddy? The first film revolves around Seyfried's bride-to-be inviting three men to her upcoming wedding. All three men (Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth) have shared a whirlwind romance with the bride's mother (Meryl Streep) and Mamma Mia! sings around the central mystery of finding out which man might be the bride's father
Toasting to a third: Mama Mia! Here We Go Again was lauded by critics for deftly balancing dual story lines as both a prequel and a sequel. It explored the romantic history behind each potential father while telling the continuation of the bride's story five years after the events of the first film (Meryl Streep, 73, pictured in 2008's Mamma Mia!)
Based on the 1999 musical of the same, the first film revolves around Seyfried's bride-to-be inviting three men to her upcoming wedding.

All three men have shared a whirlwind romance with the bride's mother (Meryl Streep) and Mamma Mia! sings around the central mystery of finding out which man might be the bride's father.

Mama Mia! Here We Go Again was lauded by critics for deftly balancing dual story lines as both a prequel and a sequel.

It explored the romantic history behind each potential father while telling the continuation of the bride's story five years after the events of the first film.

'I hope we do another one,' Seyfried told Variety this year. 'I'm just in love with those people.'

She's game: 'I hope we do another one,' Seyfried told Variety this year. 'I'm just in love with those people'

