Factors associated with patients’ mobility rates within the provinces of Iran
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1556 (2022) Cite this article. The absence of a referral system and patients’ freedom to choose among service providers in Iran have led to increased patient mobility, which continues to concern health policymakers in the country. This study aimed to determine factors associated with patient mobility rates within the provinces of Iran.
The analysis of National Health Accounts and financial communications network in Iran health insurance ecosystem
Rohaneh Rahimisadegh1, Mohammad Hossein Mehrolhassani1, Mohammad Jafari Sirizi2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1552 (2022) Cite this article. One of the major reforms in the health system of any country is the financing reform. Network analysis as a practical method for investigating complex systems allows distinguishing prominent actors in the relation networks. Leading to the identification of the effective actors and key links between them, the analysis of financial networks helps policymakers to implement reformations by providing appropriate evidence. This study aimed to design and analyze the network of National Health Accounts (NHA) and the cost network in the Iran health insurance ecosystem.
Descriptive phenomenology study of the reasons for the low uptake of free health service package among type II diabetic patients
Mostafa Amini-Rarani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4809-22371, Saeed Karimi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4456-87332 &. Laleh Gharacheh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8711-87973. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1555 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Although several diabetes management and control programs are introduced in Iran, rate of using such cares in patients with Type...
Implementation of an antimicrobial stewardship program in the Australian private hospital system: qualitative study of attitudes to antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial stewardship
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1554 (2022) Cite this article. Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) is a key method to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In Australia, private hospitals have a higher rate of inappropriate prescribing and non-compliance with antimicrobial guidelines, yet this phenomenon is poorly described. Private hospitals make up 49% of hospitals in Australia, making it vital to understand AMS in this setting.
Availability of stroke services and hospital facilities at different hospital levels in Thailand: a cross-sectional survey study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1558 (2022) Cite this article. Stroke has one of the biggest burden of disease in Thailand and all health regions have been tasked to develop their service delivery to achieve the national key performance indicators set out by the Thai service plan strategy 2018–2022. Our aim was to characterise stroke services and hospital facilities by investigating differences in facilities across different hospital levels in Thailand.
Population-based cohort study: proton pump inhibitor use during pregnancy in Sweden and the risk of maternal and neonatal adverse events
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 492 (2022) Cite this article. Approximately half of all women suffer from heartburn at some stage during pregnancy. The most effective treatment is proton pump inhibitors, but the safety of use during pregnancy cannot be guaranteed. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of proton pump inhibitors on the risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, an Apgar score at 5 min below 7, and a child being small or large for its gestational age.
ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA): a multi-centre prospective cohort study protocol
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 813 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging evidence points at substantial comorbidity between adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cardiometabolic diseases, but our understanding of the comorbidity and how to manage cardiometabolic disease in adults with ADHD is limited. The ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA) project uses remote measurement technology to obtain real-world data from daily life to assess the extent to which ADHD medication treatment and physical activity, individually and jointly, may influence cardiometabolic risks in adults with ADHD. Our second main aim is to obtain valuable real-world data on adherence to pharmacological treatment and its predictors and correlates during daily life from adults with ADHD.
How effective is the health promotion policy in Sichuan, China: based on the PMC-Index model and field evaluation
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2391 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries around the world highlight the health in all policies (HiAP). However, most of the related research focused on the influential factors and implementation strategies, with less concern on the evaluation of HiAP. In response to HiAP's call, the Chinese government has proposed health promotion policies (HPPs) in counties or districts, the evaluation of HPPs in sample counties or districts of Sichuan province in China is an essential basis for optimizing policy content, improving policy implementation, and ensuring health promotion's continuous and efficient operation.
Sugar-sweetened beverage purchases in urban Peru before the implementation of taxation and warning label policies: a baseline study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2389 (2022) Cite this article. Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with obesity and chronic disease. In 2018, Peru increased the tax on high-sugar beverages (≥6 g of sugar per 100 mL) from 17 to 25%, yet little is known about pre-existing beverage trends or demographic characteristics associated with purchases in the country. The aim of this study was to explore beverage purchasing trends from 2016 to 2017 and examine variation in purchase volume by sociodemographic characteristics among urban households in Peru.
A future orientation intervention delivered through a smartphone application and virtual reality: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 315 (2022) Cite this article. Short-term mindsets are associated with self-defeating behaviors, such as delinquency and alcohol use. In contrast, people who consider the longer-term consequences of their decisions tend to report positive outcomes, like feeling more competent and enhanced goal achievement. We evaluate an intervention, FutureU, that aims to stimulate future-oriented thinking, increase goal achievement, and reduce self-defeating behavior, by strengthening people’s identification with their future self. The intervention will be delivered through a smartphone application (app) or immersive Virtual Reality (VR). We test the effectiveness of FutureU for both delivery methods, examine working mechanisms, and identify potential moderators of intervention effects.
Development of a behavioural support intervention for e-bike use in Australia
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2399 (2022) Cite this article. Insufficient physical activity (PA) is a risk factor for the development of many non-communicable diseases. Electric bicycles (e-bikes) offer considerable potential to support people to be physically active, however, no previous e-bike intervention studies have supported e-bike use with behavioural support. The aim of this study was to co-develop theory-based intervention components which can be used to increase physical activity through e-cycling among people who are overweight or obese and physically inactive.
