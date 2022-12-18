ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga rewind: On guard play, defense and improvement since 5-3 start

Our latest rewind looks at Gonzaga’s guard play and defense in Tuesday’s win over Montana – spoiler alert: some good and bad – and the Zags’ improvement since their 5-3 start. No. 11 Gonzaga earned a hard-fought 85-75 victory over the Grizzlies behind Drew Timme’s...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter on Washington State’s offensive line and the team’s top performer up front this season, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Kingston provided consistent play for an unsteady position group this year, anchoring the offensive...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Idaho football brings in 39 players on National Signing Day

MOSCOW, Idaho – In a few years from now, some of the 39 football players the University of Idaho signed Wednesday will probably be stalwarts for the Vandals. Others will have faded away. But nobody comes to Idaho this year with a better story than Malakai Railton-Stewart. He is...
MOSCOW, ID

