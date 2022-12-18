Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: On guard play, defense and improvement since 5-3 start
Our latest rewind looks at Gonzaga’s guard play and defense in Tuesday’s win over Montana – spoiler alert: some good and bad – and the Zags’ improvement since their 5-3 start. No. 11 Gonzaga earned a hard-fought 85-75 victory over the Grizzlies behind Drew Timme’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson
PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday. WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women enter holiday break with good cheer after beating Montana 82-67
It’s time for a holiday break, and few could use one more than the Gonzaga women. In action for the third time in five days Wednesday night, the Zags outlasted Montana 82-67 in a nonconference game at McCarthey Athletic Center that was far closer than that. Now they get...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State welcomes 22 newcomers, including six transfers, on first day of NCAA's early signing period
PULLMAN – Coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that Washington State will never be a “dream destination” for highly touted transfer players. The Cougars take pride in their identity as a developmental program. They put high school recruits through what Dickert calls the “slow cooker” and gradually turn young...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter on Washington State’s offensive line and the team’s top performer up front this season, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Kingston provided consistent play for an unsteady position group this year, anchoring the offensive...
nbcrightnow.com
Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho football brings in 39 players on National Signing Day
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a few years from now, some of the 39 football players the University of Idaho signed Wednesday will probably be stalwarts for the Vandals. Others will have faded away. But nobody comes to Idaho this year with a better story than Malakai Railton-Stewart. He is...
nbcrightnow.com
'Sawed the tree down': Grinch steals nearly decade-old Christmas tree growing on 9th and Jefferson
SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is all about giving, unless you're a Grinch. On 9th and Jefferson, a person was caught stealing a Christmas tree that had been growing for nearly a decade, and that's not even all of it. Roger Takiguchi said he went outside his home to...
