TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Shawn Parcells was ordered by a state-court judge to serve his 12-month sentence in Wabaunsee County west of Topeka after finishing a federal prison sentence of nearly six years for wire fraud. In Wabaunsee County, he was convicted of theft and illegally obtaining control over bodies over three autopsies. Parcells has no formal pathology education but federal court records say he made more than $1.1 million in Kansas between 2016 and 2019 from autopsies.

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO