Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
This past Sunday, everything was on the line for the Detroit Lions when they hit the road to take on a New York Jets team that also had a lot to play for. Though the game was not exactly the definition of what “good football” looks like, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Lions’ offense somehow found a way to pull off a huge win as they scored a touchdown on their final offensive play of the game.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Michigan Football lands 4-Star DL Enow Etta
According to reports, 4-Star DL Enow Etta has decided between Michigan, Miami, and others. Earlier this morning, Wolverines coach Mike Elston took to Twitter to break the news that Etta has decided to sign with the Michigan Football program. Etta, who is 6-5, 260 lbs, is the No. 14 ranked DL in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Oakland’s Greg Kampe wear hilarious ugly Christmas sweaters[Photo]
Merry Christmas, you filthy animal! On Wednesday night, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans hosted Greg Kampe and the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, and Izzo and Kampe were showing their Christmas spirit. Kampe is known for wearing an ugly Christmas sweater each year around Christmas time, and this year, Izzo decided to get in on the action.
Blake Corum talks about if he will return to Michigan
Heading into Michigan‘s game against Illinois, running back Blake Corum was one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime, and that injury eventually caused him to miss extended action, including pretty much all of the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State, and the entire Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Because of that injury, there has been speculation that Corum could return to the Wolverines for his senior season.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
5-Star QB Dante Moore flips to Big Ten… eventualy
Dante Moore is the No. 1 high school football player in the state of Michigan, and, according to ESPN, the No. 3 ranked player overall in the nation for the Class of 2023. Moore, who plays quarterback, had previously been committed to the University of Oregon, but he recently made a visit and he had decided to head to the Big Ten… eventually. On Monday, Moore announced that he has decided to flip his commitment to UCLA. UCLA, of course, is reportedly heading to the Big Ten beginning in the 2024 season.
Matthew Stafford announces major decision on future in NFL
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for nearly two decades, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Stafford’s wife, Kelly, recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early, saying it was a decision he would have to make. Well, according to Stafford himself, he has made his decision.
Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Earlier tonight, we passed along the news that Frank Ragnow has been selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Ragnow is the only Detroit Lions player to get the nod this year, while nine of his teammates have been named as alternates. Instead of just telling Ragnow straight up that he had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and a few others decided that they would make it a surprise.
Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’
After getting off to a 1-6 start to their season, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions still believed they were close to turning things around. Though many fans and local media members thought they were full of crap, the Lions’ coaches and players knew what they were capable of doing. Well, the Lions have now won six out of seven games and they have put themselves in a position to make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly, they could control their own destiny by the time they go to bed on Christmas Eve.
Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been
Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.
3 Detroit Lions who must BALL OUT against the Carolina Panthers
Following their come-from-behind 20-17 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions now sit at 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, is now 40%. In fact, if everything goes right for the Lions in Week 16, they could move into a playoff slot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. That being said, it all starts with the Lions beating the Carolina Panthers this coming Saturday afternoon.
2 Detroit Lions named as 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters have been released, and as we reported earlier, only one Detroit Lions player was voted in. That one player is center Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing on one leg for most of the 2022 season. Though the Lions only had one player voted into the Pro Bowl Games, they also do have nine additional players who were named as alternates, including Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who are both first alternates.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0