Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How Do the Lions and Panthers Matchup?The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Way-Too-Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will hit the road and travel to Carolina for a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. The Lions are coming in riding a three-game winning streak after a close win over the New York Jets, a game that the offense struggled a little bit, but the defense held the Jets offense at bay to secure the 20-17 victory. The Panthers come into this one after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-16. The Panthers currently sit at 5-9 and are one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South Division so this is a game they are coming in with something to play for against the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO