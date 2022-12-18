Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
This past Sunday, everything was on the line for the Detroit Lions when they hit the road to take on a New York Jets team that also had a lot to play for. Though the game was not exactly the definition of what “good football” looks like, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Lions’ offense somehow found a way to pull off a huge win as they scored a touchdown on their final offensive play of the game.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Duce Staley says Detroit Lions are ‘Playing playoff football already’
If you decided to cash in your chips and ignore the Detroit Lions after their 1-6 start to the 2022 season, we feel bad for you because the Lions are now in a position to make a run at the NFL Playoffs. In fact, assistant head coach Duce Staley has told the team that they are already playing playoff football. If the Lions win on Christmas Eve, and a couple of other things go their way, they could control their own destiny moving forward in terms of the playoffs.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Way-Too-Early Prediction:
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How Do the Lions and Panthers Matchup?The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Way-Too-Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will hit the road and travel to Carolina for a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. The Lions are coming in riding a three-game winning streak after a close win over the New York Jets, a game that the offense struggled a little bit, but the defense held the Jets offense at bay to secure the 20-17 victory. The Panthers come into this one after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-16. The Panthers currently sit at 5-9 and are one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South Division so this is a game they are coming in with something to play for against the Lions.
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: Inside the numbers for Week 16 gives advantage to the good guys
Detroit’s offensive vs. Carolina’s defenseDetroit Lions’ Pass Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass DefenseDetroit Lions’ Run Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ DefenseDetroit’s defense vs Carolina’s offenseDetroit Lions Pass Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass OffenseDetroit Lions Run Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Run OffenseGame outlook: Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions release ‘Sights and Sounds’ from Week 15 win over Jets [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium with the goal of defeating the New York Jets. It did not come easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions were able to score a late touchdown to defeat the Jets by a score of 20 to 17. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the playoffs sit at 40%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their week 15 win over the Jets, and it is pretty darn awesome.
Jared Goff reveals secret about game-winning TD vs. Jets
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions did not play their best game on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the game was on the line, Goff found the right man in the right spot. That man, of course, was Brock Wright, who caught a pass from Goff and ran 51 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. While speaking to reporters, Goff revealed a little secret about the game-winning play call.
Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Matchup
Tonight’s Starting Goalies HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7:00 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 33 points good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division and 12th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are talking about playoffs
What did Jared Goff say about the Detroit Lions and the Playoffs?Jared Goff says Detroit Lions’ win over Jets is a sign of a really good team. When it comes to sports, whether it be at the professional level or the amateur level, you often hear coaches and players talking about the next game mentality, and not looking ahead toward the future. Well, on Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joined the crew on 97.1 the ticket and he admitted that the Lions have already talked about potentially making the NFL playoffs. That being said, Goff and the rest of the Lions are still focused on winning this week against the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy
Last week, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR Tom Kennedy. Now, following a win over the New York Jets, the Lions have reportedly re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. So far this season, Kennedy has played in seven games for the Lions, catching eight passes for 141 yards. In 20 career games with the Lions, he has 14 catches for 195 yards. He has not yet caught a touchdown pass in the NFL.
Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.
3 Detroit Lions who must BALL OUT against the Carolina Panthers
Following their come-from-behind 20-17 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions now sit at 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, is now 40%. In fact, if everything goes right for the Lions in Week 16, they could move into a playoff slot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. That being said, it all starts with the Lions beating the Carolina Panthers this coming Saturday afternoon.
Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Earlier tonight, we passed along the news that Frank Ragnow has been selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Ragnow is the only Detroit Lions player to get the nod this year, while nine of his teammates have been named as alternates. Instead of just telling Ragnow straight up that he had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and a few others decided that they would make it a surprise.
