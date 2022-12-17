ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' stunner was full of connections to past historic NFL comebacks, starting with poor Matt Ryan

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
It seemed like Matt Ryan would never escape the 28-3 jokes.

Until Saturday.

Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts in what was the largest comeback win in NFL history — which was one of just many comeback connections in the game.

The veteran quarterback now has two brutal and historic blown leads to his name, following his 28-3 blown lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

After falling down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings put up 22 points in the fourth quarter in Minneapolis to tie the game up. They then kicked a 40-yard field goal in overtime to officially take a 39-36 win and clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.

"I don't think anybody had the [thought], at least from my perspective, that it was over," Ryan . "I've played in this league a long time to know that a lot of different things can happen. Anything can happen. You just have to keep your head down and keep going and find ways to make plays when they present themselves … We just didn't make them."

Now, it’s not fair to blame the loss on Ryan. He went 19-of-33 on the day for 182 yards with a touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception or really do anything wrong.

But he’s the easy scapegoat and is going to get blamed anyway, since the 37-year-old now has been part of two of the biggest blown leads in league history. Ryan and the Falcons' loss to the Patriots in 2017 was the largest blown lead in Super Bowl history, something that’s been a running joke haunting Ryan ever since.

There were plenty of other historic, and weird, comeback connections with Saturday's game, too.

Not only was it the biggest comeback win in league history, but it marked just the second time since 1930 that a team with a 30-point lead had lost. The other came in 1992, when Frank Reich — who the Colts fired as their head coach earlier this season — led the Bills back from 32 points down to beat the Oilers in the wild card game.

The last team to overcome a deficit of 24 points or more was actually Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, too, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 — otherwise known as Cousins' "You like that?!" game.

And, prior to Saturday, the Colts were owners of the largest comeback win since the Bills-Oilers game in 1992. They rallied back from 28 points down to beat Chiefs in the playoffs in 2014.

Ryan has accomplished a lot throughout his 15 seasons in the league. He’s one of the better quarterbacks to play the game, and sits inside the top-10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passes completed in NFL history. He should have no issue reaching the Hall of Fame whenever he retires.

But, especially after Saturday, Ryan’s accomplishments will continue to be overshadowed by just two games.

