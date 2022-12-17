Read full article on original website
Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular set to become a family tradition
Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.
Hospice of the Valley: Dementia education coming to a doctor near you
It’s staggering to think that 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. You may even know a relative, friend or neighbor who has it. With the highest growth rate for dementia in the nation, Arizona is projected to reach 200,000 cases by 2025. Family members who are suddenly...
The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler
The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
Serrano’s celebrates 43 years with tamales this holiday season
Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants turns 43 this month and to celebrate, they are spreading cheer this holiday season through the sale of their popular tamales as well as offering kickbacks on gift card purchases. “We love tamale season. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, we sell a high volume of tamales...
Rosie the penguin to host dance party for special needs 'Swifties'
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a fine-feathered, endangered species that calls OdySea Aquarium home in Scottsdale? Not only are they both “tough chicks,” but Swift and OdySea’s physically disabled penguin, Rosie, share the same birth date, Dec. 13, and are inspiring people with their success stories.
