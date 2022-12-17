ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular set to become a family tradition

Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler

The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
CHANDLER, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Serrano’s celebrates 43 years with tamales this holiday season

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants turns 43 this month and to celebrate, they are spreading cheer this holiday season through the sale of their popular tamales as well as offering kickbacks on gift card purchases. “We love tamale season. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, we sell a high volume of tamales...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Rosie the penguin to host dance party for special needs 'Swifties'

What does Taylor Swift have in common with a fine-feathered, endangered species that calls OdySea Aquarium home in Scottsdale? Not only are they both “tough chicks,” but Swift and OdySea’s physically disabled penguin, Rosie, share the same birth date, Dec. 13, and are inspiring people with their success stories.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy