Encinitas, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

Chocolate Bash dresses fruit in decadence

Facing the tumult of school kids on break for the holidays, I had an ace up my sleeve this year: Belgian chocolate. More than that, thanks to the recent arrival of the growing Southern California chain Chocolate Bash, there’s a place in town serving indulgent combinations of fruit mixed with chocolate, so I could convince their mom our midday outing included at least nominal nutritional benefits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales

It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Trans-Catalina Trail from Avalon to Two Harbors

Located on Catalina Island, this is a moderately challenging backpacking expedition. With a length of about 19 miles and an elevation gain of 4,700 feet, the trip took me three days. Distance from downtown San Diego: 65 miles to Dana Point Ferry. Hike length: 19 miles • Difficulty: Strenuous •...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Preparing for Unwanted Invaders

SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Local Brewery Makes Beer From San Diego Airport Air Conditioner Waste

The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

THE 5 BEST Hotels in San Diego, California (with Map & Photos)

When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, few places have that relaxing beach vibe with near-perfect weather year-round like San Diego does. But the city has more to offer than coastal views and its family-friendly reputation – just look at the rich mix of hotels for proof. There...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Vista votes on 12 outdoor beer-music events for business park

The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
VISTA, CA

