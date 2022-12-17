Read full article on original website
San Diego weekly Reader
Facing the tumult of school kids on break for the holidays, I had an ace up my sleeve this year: Belgian chocolate. More than that, thanks to the recent arrival of the growing Southern California chain Chocolate Bash, there’s a place in town serving indulgent combinations of fruit mixed with chocolate, so I could convince their mom our midday outing included at least nominal nutritional benefits.
northcountydailystar.com
It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
San Diego weekly Reader
Located on Catalina Island, this is a moderately challenging backpacking expedition. With a length of about 19 miles and an elevation gain of 4,700 feet, the trip took me three days. Distance from downtown San Diego: 65 miles to Dana Point Ferry. Hike length: 19 miles • Difficulty: Strenuous •...
SAN DIEGO — A dead sea lion washed ashore Sunday near La Jolla Shores where people gathered around it, taking pictures of what looked like possible shark bite marks, though the cause of the wounds is still undetermined and they could’ve also been caused by a boat propeller.
News 8 KFMB
SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
sandiegoville.com
The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
tourcounsel.com
When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, few places have that relaxing beach vibe with near-perfect weather year-round like San Diego does. But the city has more to offer than coastal views and its family-friendly reputation – just look at the rich mix of hotels for proof. There...
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
Tens of thousands of people lined the San Diego Bay to watch the 52nd "Parade of Lights."
kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
News 8 KFMB
SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
The options were spelled out in a 25 page report
Despite the prohibitive costs of renting or buying a place to live in San Diego, new arrivals keep on heading here and to other parts of the Southwest from less desirable regions of the country. San Diego’s geographic position on the extreme edge of the Southwest has proven a strategic...
San Diego weekly Reader
The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
