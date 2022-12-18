ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, AR

Mother, man arrested after boy found buried under house in Arkansas; another child found injured

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUaso_0jmPKZkq00

MORO, Ark. — A mother and a man have been arrested after a boy’s body was found buried under a house in Lee County, Arkansas, and another child was found injured, officials say.

The Arkansas State Police in a news release Saturday said the body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside of a house in Moro, Arkansas, Friday evening. Lee County sheriff’s deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division just before 11 p.m. Friday.

A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the house with burns to her scalp, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and is in stable condition, ASP said.

According to the AP, police say the boy may have been dead for up to three months.

The mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by ASP and are being held at the Lee County Jail, according to ASP.

Roland and Bridges have both been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to ASP.

According to the AP, it is not clear what the relationship was between Roland and Bridges. It is also not clear why authorities went to the house.

ASP said that based on initial findings, they believe the boy died from injuries he received in the house about three months ago, according to WHBQ.

According to ASP, the state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home

An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.
MORO, AR
WREG

Two charged after kidnapping, carjacking in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged in a kidnapping incident that began in Hickory Hill on Dec. 16. According to police, Devon Flowers and Tavious Bobbitt approached a man with an AR pistol near the intersection of Sandy Park and Shelby Drive. Court documents say the man was standing outside of his Nissan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area

Pandora DuckettPhoto byTennessee Missing and Unsolved. On January 28, 2019, 85-year-old Pandora Duckett walked away from her house in Memphis, Tennessee. Pandora went to a local convenience store in town, and when she left, a resident, Radrika Settles, saw her walking alone on an unsafe backroad, and gave Pandora a ride. Pandora can be seen on surveillance video at the store.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Tenn. College Student Who Vanished the Night Before Graduation Is Found Dead, Car Burned

Barshay Wilson, 25, disappeared on Dec. 9 A Tennessee college student who vanished the night before he was set to graduate has been found dead. Barshay Wilson, 25, was reported missing on Dec. 9. His body was found around 3:50 p.m. Monday near a water treatment plant along Highway 70, FOX 13 reports. The University of Memphis student died from a gunshot wound. The Memphis Police Department tells PEOPLE that his death is being ruled a homicide. Wilson was last seen at a party at a friend's apartment Friday in...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
MEMPHIS, TN
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy