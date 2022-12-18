Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Mar-a-Lago Is Worth if Trump Sells It
Trump's Palm Beach resort could become a stigmatized property or a sought-after estate, real-estate experts told Newsweek.
Trump Tribe 'Doesn't Like' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, She Tries 'Too Hard' To Be Part Of Family: Sources
Former President Donald Trump’s family is reportedly not fond of Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Trump family’s dislike of Guilfoyle was reportedly put on display earlier this week when she and Don Jr. hosted a Toys for Tots fundraiser at their nearly $10 million Palm Beach, Florida mansion.Although ex-President Trump attended the party for “half-an-hour,” Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly chose not to attend the event altogether.News of the Trump family’s dislike of Don Jr.’s fiancée – who he proposed to in December 2020 after the pair first began a relationship together in 2018...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
Herschel Walker Jokes “The Intelligence” Of Don Jr., Ivanka Trump Comes From Him, Not Donald
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, who will face Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the December 6 runoff, made headlines Thursday from a 2019 video that resurfaced. In the video, Walker says he, not Donald Trump, is responsible for “the intelligence” of his children,
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances
Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, report says
Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in their financial disclosure...
Donald Trump May Have Had 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' in Tax Write Offs
Trump may have received "tens of millions of dollars" in tax write offs according to Representative Lloyd Doggett.
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'
President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
Matt Gaetz Knocks Trump's Influence in Front of His Supporters
Gaetz said that while he plans to vote for Trump in 2024, he does not agree with the former president's support of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.
Donald Trump Trading Card Buyers Have Already Made a Huge Profit
Donald Trump has already taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to thank all those who have bought the NFT trading cards.
Two Democrats question whether Trump’s pardon of Hammond ranchers resulted from alleged bribe
Two Democrats from a Congressional committee have sent a letter to the U.S. Interior Secretary seeking documents to determine whether former President Donald Trump pardoned two eastern Oregon ranchers, Dwight Hammond Jr. and son Steven Hammond, after receiving a campaign donation from an Arizona real estate developer. In their letter...
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
cryptoslate.com
Donald Trump NFTs under fire for internal minting, design plagiarism
The Donald Trump-branded NFT trading card project has come under fire after it was revealed that the project minted 1000 NFTs internally — 68 of which were considered the rarest in the collection. The rare NFTs included 47 of 179 1/1 ‘s and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.
