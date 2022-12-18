ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Trump Tribe 'Doesn't Like' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, She Tries 'Too Hard' To Be Part Of Family: Sources

Former President Donald Trump’s family is reportedly not fond of Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Trump family’s dislike of Guilfoyle was reportedly put on display earlier this week when she and Don Jr. hosted a Toys for Tots fundraiser at their nearly $10 million Palm Beach, Florida mansion.Although ex-President Trump attended the party for “half-an-hour,” Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly chose not to attend the event altogether.News of the Trump family’s dislike of Don Jr.’s fiancée – who he proposed to in December 2020 after the pair first began a relationship together in 2018...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
The Independent

Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, report says

Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in their financial disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'

President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony

The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cryptoslate.com

Donald Trump NFTs under fire for internal minting, design plagiarism

The Donald Trump-branded NFT trading card project has come under fire after it was revealed that the project minted 1000 NFTs internally — 68 of which were considered the rarest in the collection. The rare NFTs included 47 of 179 1/1 ‘s and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy