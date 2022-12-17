Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
8 Years With Sony Cameras: The Pros and Cons
When they came to the scene with the a7 series, Sony set the camera industry on fire by bringing a range of innovative designs and features and an aggressive upgrade cycle that kept the likes of Canon and Nikon on their toes. After almost a decade on the market with their full frame cameras, the company's gear is now in the hands of countless photographers. So, how do they compare to other major brands after all this time? This great video features an experienced photographer discussing his thoughts after eight years.
Fstoppers
We Review the Versatile TZM-02 Adapter From Techart
When Techart sent for review the TZM-02 Leica M to Nikon Z autofocus adapter, there was one small problem in that I couldn't source any Leica lenses for the review, only Canon EF. But the great thing about the adapter is that it can be stacked with additional adapters, allowing for versatility for a wide range of lenses, including the Canon EF mount. Armed with both adapters, I set about testing the capabilities of these on the Nikon Z 7II.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has earned a reputation for producing lenses that make smart compromises to allow them to offer excellent performance and image quality at prices that are significantly more affordable than many first-party lenses. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is one of their more interesting lenses, offering an unusual focal length range in a small package. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
Superimpose Experiement
Hi guys! I'm really excited to be back on Fstoppers after taking a break to let my schedule level out. I'm going to be trying to go through and catch up on some work that I've missed!. So this piece was born out of a fluke night when I had...
Fstoppers
What Are the Best Alternatives to the Adobe Photographer Plan?
Adobe ruled the waves for image processing. However, evermore people are jumping that ship in favor of alternative methods. Most have similar functions, and each has its advantages and disadvantages. If you are thinking about changing, here are some alternative combined digital asset management, photo development, and editing options. This...
Fstoppers
Pinhole + Telephoto + Panorama
I decided to try something I have never seen before with pinhole photography. It doesn't mean it hasn't been tried before....I just haven't seen any examples of it. I setup my R5 on the tripod and attached two extension tubes (18mm + 11mm), then an RF to EF adapter and finally a pinhole body cap.
