Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer:Tulane faces a woke hullabaloo
The situation: Tulane University under national fire for issues relating to “diversity,” to its claims that “racism and sexism are fundamentally present in all American institutions,” and for “Initiatives For The Race and Gender Enrichment” of the college. It could have been a widely...
fox8live.com
Ronald Gasser pleads guilty to manslaughter death of former John Curtis star Joe McKnight
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Ronald Gasser has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 20) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter death of Joe McKnight, a former prep star at John Curtis and NFL player, according to his attorney Dane Ciolino. The 61-year-old Gasser was set to...
Coldest air in years headed for Southeast Louisiana
By the end of this week Arctic air blasts into the deep south, plunging temperature for Southeast Louisiana just in time for Christmas. “A strong Arctic cold front charges in late Thursday
houmatimes.com
LDWF Reminds Deer Hunters of CWD Control Area Regulations in Northeast Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds deer hunters of regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana, which includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations, which apply ONLY to the CWD Control Area, are intended to...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
WDSU
LSU Ag Center provides tips on how to protect plants from a hard freeze
NEW ORLEANS — As the New Orleans Metro area prepares for freezing temperatures, it is time to make plans to protect any plants that may be exposed to the bitter cold. The Louisiana State University AgCenter suggests taking these steps to protect plants:. To prepare plants for a freeze,...
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
How utility companies are preparing for the arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is about to get colder. While it may only last a few days, utility companies have prepped for this all year round. Both Entergy and CLECO say they’ve been assessing equipment. “We have a lot of different critical equipment in our plants...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning December 16th, 2022 and ending on January 1st, 2023. This campaign falls within both Christmas & New Years and is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Marrero man in Plaquemines Parish
Troopers say just before midnight they responded to a crash on LA 23 near Lake Hermitage Drive in Port Sulphur.
