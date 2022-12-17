ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

KQED

'I Am Somebody Who Enjoys Arguing': 'Anonymoose,' Who Exposed SF City Hall Secrets, Hangs Up Antlers

One of San Francisco’s most prolific citizen muckrakers is hanging up their proverbial antlers. “Anonymoose” is the moniker of an anonymous internet agitator whose government records requests have cracked open the secrets of City Hall over the last three years. They kicked off their work during the pandemic, when remote access to government — like Zoom meetings for city hearings — made anonymous citizen work easier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
losgatan.com

County planners face off with mountain pizzeria

Nonno’s Italian Cafe is the sort of mountain hangout where on a chilly Friday night you’ll hear “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock n’ Roll Band)” by the Moody Blues blaring as bundled-up patrons gather around a fire next to the bocce ball court.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant

The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died between December 2021 and November this year. Among those who died, 146 were seniors. More than half were people of color. Three babies and seven teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 25 also died on the streets this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Susan Dix Lyons: Grave Digging

It’s a short walk from the Civic Center in San Francisco to see some of the best and the worst of our community. Susan Dix Lyons has this Perspective. This morning I saw a man digging his own grave by the side of the road. I was rounding the curve at the exit for 80 East off of Van Ness. I couldn’t tell if he was using his bare hands or some sort of makeshift shovel, but there he was standing knee-deep in the hole as the gray sky hovered, a clump of dirt slinging from his side.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says

California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal

A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided

Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD announces arrest in fatal Union Square stabbing

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday that a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in September that left another man dead. Officers were called about 4 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the 900 block of Market Street, near the Westfield San Francisco Centre, on reports of the stabbing and found the man suffering multiple apparent stab wounds at the scene, according to San Francisco police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

