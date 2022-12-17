Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
KQED
'I Am Somebody Who Enjoys Arguing': 'Anonymoose,' Who Exposed SF City Hall Secrets, Hangs Up Antlers
One of San Francisco’s most prolific citizen muckrakers is hanging up their proverbial antlers. “Anonymoose” is the moniker of an anonymous internet agitator whose government records requests have cracked open the secrets of City Hall over the last three years. They kicked off their work during the pandemic, when remote access to government — like Zoom meetings for city hearings — made anonymous citizen work easier.
losgatan.com
County planners face off with mountain pizzeria
Nonno’s Italian Cafe is the sort of mountain hangout where on a chilly Friday night you’ll hear “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock n’ Roll Band)” by the Moody Blues blaring as bundled-up patrons gather around a fire next to the bocce ball court.
Daily Californian
‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant
The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
Paradise Post
$36.5 million from Monsanto water pollution settlement headed to Bay Area cities, Alameda County
One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies is set to pay Bay Area cities tens of millions of dollars after settling a class action lawsuit involving PCBs, a toxic chemical compound manufactured by Monsanto that seeped for decades into storm water, sediment and the area’s rivers, streams and lakes.
Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died between December 2021 and November this year. Among those who died, 146 were seniors. More than half were people of color. Three babies and seven teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 25 also died on the streets this year.
sfstandard.com
SF Gave $1.4B to Nonprofits This Year. Many Were Not Living Up to Contracts
San Francisco is giving $1.4 billion to more than 600 nonprofits this year to help tackle some of its biggest crises, from housing and homelessness to helping people find jobs. But a new report released Tuesday by city officials suggests quite a few organizations getting city funding were not complying...
KQED
Susan Dix Lyons: Grave Digging
It’s a short walk from the Civic Center in San Francisco to see some of the best and the worst of our community. Susan Dix Lyons has this Perspective. This morning I saw a man digging his own grave by the side of the road. I was rounding the curve at the exit for 80 East off of Van Ness. I couldn’t tell if he was using his bare hands or some sort of makeshift shovel, but there he was standing knee-deep in the hole as the gray sky hovered, a clump of dirt slinging from his side.
Mountain View's police chief to become San Mateo County's new undersheriff
The news comes on the heels of Chief Chris Hsiung announcing he will leave MVPD after 28 years. San Mateo County Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus announced Dec. 20 that Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will join the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff. “I’m excited to welcome Chief...
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
The Almanac Online
Pioneer Seafoods forced out of Redwood City port, leaving its future on the line
The Pioneer is a commercial fishing ship that docked at the Port of Redwood City for fish sales before it was asked to leave recently. (Photo courtesy Giuseppe Pennisi via Facebook.) The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond after its...
SFPD announces arrest in fatal Union Square stabbing
The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday that a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in September that left another man dead. Officers were called about 4 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the 900 block of Market Street, near the Westfield San Francisco Centre, on reports of the stabbing and found the man suffering multiple apparent stab wounds at the scene, according to San Francisco police. ...
Comments / 4