It’s a short walk from the Civic Center in San Francisco to see some of the best and the worst of our community. Susan Dix Lyons has this Perspective. This morning I saw a man digging his own grave by the side of the road. I was rounding the curve at the exit for 80 East off of Van Ness. I couldn’t tell if he was using his bare hands or some sort of makeshift shovel, but there he was standing knee-deep in the hole as the gray sky hovered, a clump of dirt slinging from his side.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO