Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson
PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday. WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past...
Washington State welcomes 22 newcomers, including six transfers, on first day of NCAA's early signing period
PULLMAN – Coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that Washington State will never be a “dream destination” for highly touted transfer players. The Cougars take pride in their identity as a developmental program. They put high school recruits through what Dickert calls the “slow cooker” and gradually turn young...
No. 11 Gonzaga hoping to build on momentum against visiting Grizzlies
With final exams complete and an impressive win over Alabama added to the resume, Gonzaga has one more task ahead before many of its players board flights home for a short holiday break. Gonzaga entertains Montana, which is riding a three-game winning streak, on Tuesday. The Zags (9-3) have one...
Eastern Washington football nets 19 recruits, including four quarterbacks
Less than a month after Eastern Washington wrapped up its first losing football season in 16 years, Eagles coaches announced their next class of recruits on Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. They did so with an eye not on the distant future, but on the immediate. “How can...
Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
Idaho football brings in 39 players on National Signing Day
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a few years from now, some of the 39 football players the University of Idaho signed Wednesday will probably be stalwarts for the Vandals. Others will have faded away. But nobody comes to Idaho this year with a better story than Malakai Railton-Stewart. He is...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Snow is falling here in the Inland Northwest and some local districts are canceling or delaying school. Here's a look at which schools are cancelled or delayed for Friday, Dec. 20:. Central Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |. Colfax SD | Emergency routes only. Genesee Public SD | No...
More people move into the Catalyst Project on Sunset Hill in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Catalyst Project on Sunset Hill has been welcoming new residents for close to two weeks. As of Wednesday, 26 people have fully moved in. The Catalyst Project is Catholic Charities' latest transitional housing project, funded through Washington state's "Rights of Way Initiative," aimed at helping house residents at Camp Hope–the homeless encampment located on Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) land north of I-90 in East Central Spokane.
Students will return to University of Idaho in 2023 with added safety measures
MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified in the murders of four University of Idaho (UI) students in November, students will return to campus in the new year with added safety measures. In an email sent to students on Dec. 21, UI said it's adding additional personnel to its security...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
Snow Through Tuesday, Followed by Extreme Cold Rest of the Week!
Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill temperatures as cold as -35° through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday morning!
'Severe right off the bat': Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
National media becomes 'aggressive' toward Moscow residents
MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level. According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national...
US 395 reopened at Wandermere Bridge after crews clear multi-vehicle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 has reopened at the Wandermere Bridge, following a closure that lasted about an hour. Southbound US 395 is closed at the Wandermere Bridge, as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is being diverted onto Norh...
TRAC won't turn away people tonight following 'miscommunication'
SPOKANE, Wash. - As bitter cold temperatures have hit the Inland Northwest, questions swirled Wednesday about whether or not people were being turned away from the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC)–the City of Spokane's homeless shelter operated by the Salvation Army on East Trent Ave. in Spokane. The...
Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home at...
Spokane officials address homelessness crisis, shelter system as a cold snap settles in
SPOKANE, Wash. - At a briefing on Monday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center—the Spokane region's response to Camp Hope—officials touted improvements to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). They also discussed the outreach efforts to camp residents by Spokane police officers, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, and members of the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). It's the first briefing they've held on the matter in nearly a month.
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
