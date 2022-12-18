Exclusive: Ukraine's presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky's message of peace at World Cup Final

Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainians in the DMV laud Zelenskyy’s trip to White House, Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday was a complete shock to Anastasiia Alieksiienko. Alieksiienko, a Ukrainian now living in Gaithersburg, Md., who proudly wears her Ukrainian-American lapel pin, couldn’t believe that her home country’s leader left it, something he hadn’t done since Russia started […]
KTBS
Why this has been a culturally unique World Cup
This was never going to be a traditional World Cup. Breaking ground in the Middle East and played for the first time in the European winter, it was always going to look and feel different. Qatar was described by some as the most controversial World Cup tournament host, with criticism...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
KTBS
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
The airplane carrying Argentina's World Cup-winning squad arrived in a jubilant Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as the the country holds a national holiday to welcome home captain Lionel Messi and the triumphant team. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in U.S. court Thursday afternoon
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a U.S. courtroom around 1 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT) on Thursday, a court official said, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder was extradited from The Bahamas to face fraud charges.
