capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police report serious crash on Bearse’s Way
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police reported they were dealing with a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Ave. and Bearse’s Way in Hyannis Thursday morning. Police were asking people to avoid the area if possible as the road was completely blocked by downed power lines. Eversource was on scene repairing the damage. The post Barnstable Police report serious crash on Bearse’s Way appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police investigating two-vehicle crash
YARMOUTH – Just after noon on Wednesday there was a two-vehicle crash on North Dennis Road near Placid Street in Yarmouth. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. North Dennis Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Yarmouth Police investigating two-vehicle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS]
YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage. While others were searching the general area, a seasoned Yarmouth Police sergeant noticed a trail of vehicle fluids. He began following the trail north on Willow Street toward Route 6A from the crash scene. (HN later followed the same trail and it was quite pronounced and consistent.) The trail continued west on Route 6A before turning north onto Keveney Lane. The sergeant exited his cruiser and investigated a parked vehicle with heavy front end damage, missing parts consistent with those left behind at the crash scene. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a residence on Keveney Lane. By this point it was around 1:00 a.m., about two hours after the crash. Persistent knocking awakened a middle-aged female, who eventually appeared outside the front door of the residence. According to sources, the female admitted to crashing on Willow Street and driving the vehicle back to her home on Keveney Lane, which is a distance of about 1.5 miles… and remarkable due to fact the vehicle’s crash curtains and airbags were deployed during the impact. Due to the elapsed time, it was impossible to reliably investigate certain suspicions related to the hit-and-run, such as field sobriety testing, for example. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to photograph the crash scene, along with a trail of fluid leading straight to the heavily damaged suspect vehicle, parked at the residence on Keveney Lane. According to police sources, the suspect will be charged with leaving the scene of the crash. She is also looking at additional criminal motor vehicle charges. The Yarmouth Police Department is investigating the cause of the hit-and-run crash. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Stanley Turrentine… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
VICTIM IDENTIFIES MASKED HOME INVADER AS VERY OWN BROTHER, COPS SAY
“Friends are God’s way of apologizing to us for our families” ~ Tennessee Williams HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – HN reported this past Friday about an alleged armed home invasion which resulted in a high-risk traffic stop and arrest. CLICK HERE for HN’s initial report entitled, “BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED HOME INVASION… ONE INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AFTER HIGH-RISK STOP.” And this past Monday HN followed up with footage of Friday’s police take down on Independence Drive. The HN reader footage shows what appears to be a high-risk traffic stop, with a white BMW SUV pulled over ahead of several police vehicles. Officers had their guns drawn and pointed toward the BMW. The driver had his hands out the window, while a passenger began walking backwards with his hands up above his head. CLICK HERE for HN’s follow up report with updated video entitled, “POLICE TAKEDOWN RELATED TO ALLEGED HYANNIS HOME INVASION.” In the hours and days that followed, official details related to the alleged armed home invasion were unavailable, until now. There’s always more to just about any story. And there are typically two or more different sides to any given story. The following, based on reports filed in Barnstable District Court, is a bit of insight into what the Barnstable Police are currently saying about the matter: On Friday, December 16, 2022, Barnstable Police Patrol Officer Kristina Gustafson was reportedly patrolling Hyannis in a marked police cruiser. Shortly before noon, Ptl. Gustafson was dispatched to an apartment at Cromwell Court, after a maintenance worker noticed a footprint on a door that appeared to have been “kicked in.” Ptl. Gustafson made contact with two occupants, a male and a female, at the apartment in question and observed the reported footprint on their apartment’s door, along with a broken lock. Ptl. Gustafson was reportedly told that at around 8:30 p.m. the night before, a masked adult male wearing a black ski mask had kicked in their apartment door while brandishing a handgun. There was reportedly a second male behind him, also wearing a black ski mask. The first male through the door was immediately recognized as Darryn Boswell, the brother of the male occupant already inside the apartment. The female occupant reportedly yelled at Darryn to leave her apartment, or else she was going to call the police. Instead of leaving, Darryn reportedly grabbed her cell phone to prevent her from calling the cops. Around this time the male occupant confronted Darryn, reportedly knowing it was, in fact, his very own brother, due to the familiar “intruder’s” recognizable mannerisms, voice, and eyes. The male occupant also reported having seen the second male somewhere else before, but he did not know his name. Both brothers had reportedly been in an argument over computer equipment. Darryn had allegedly been yelling at his brother to give him his computer monitor while holding the handgun. After arguing, Darryn reportedly fled outside to the rear of the apartment complex, still in possession of the female’s cell phone. The female reportedly then yelled at Darryn’s brother to grab the computer monitor so she could get her cell phone back. The male (Darryn’s brother) reportedly did as he was told, grabbed the computer monitor and ran outside to where his brother Darryn was. Darryn then allegedly threw the cell phone at his brother and “took off with the unknown male.” When asked why the incident wasn’t reported the night before, the female reportedly told Ptl. Gustafson that she was in fear of the “Department of Children and Families” getting involved. (The partially redacted report indicates there may have been a child present during the alleged home invasion.) Both apartment occupants reportedly stated they were going to Barnstable District Court to obtain restraining and harassment orders against Darryn. A DCF case worker was ultimately notified regarding the incident. The male stated to officers that earlier in the week he was with his brother Darryn at his mom’s house. The two had been arguing when Darryn’s brother noticed a silver revolver on a bureau. Darryn’s brother had been worried about him “acting more violent” lately and “felt uncomfortable leaving the revolver” in his possession. Darryn’s brother reportedly took the revolver, along with a separate magazine with ammo in it, and placed both items inside a locked box in the trunk of the female occupant’s vehicle parked back at Cromwell Court. A member of the sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit arrived to take photos of the footprint and broken door lock. “A query of Darryn Boswell revealed that he has 9 registered firearms and an active LTC,” according to Ptl. Gustafson’s report. Barnstable Police Detectives were notified and arrived at the Cromwell Court apartment to assist. Investigators went outside to collect the revolver from the female occupant’s vehicle. The revolver was reportedly contained inside a Bank of America bag with a “blue flag mask rapped around it.” Photos were taken of the contents inside vehicle’s trunk, including the lockable case, magazine, and revolver. Investigators learned that Darryn reportedly drives his mom’s BMW X1. Detectives then went to Darryn’s place of employment to see if his mom’s car was there. It wasn’t. So, investigators then went to the mother’s South Yarmouth address to see if the BMW was parked there. It was. A detective remained in the area of the mother’s address, to keep an eye on the BMW. At around 3:30 p.m., just over three hours into the investigation, the detective staking out the mother’s address reported two individuals wearing long jackets and hoods getting into the BMW. The BMW left the residence, driving toward the highway. The detective followed. Around this time, members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team sprung into action. As the detective followed the BMW into Barnstable, SWAT members scrambled and began closing in on the detective’s updated location. As you will hear, the following HN Videos contain actual radio communications leading up to the traffic stop. The SWAT commander was worried about too much traffic and civilians being nearby when they executed their high-risk stop. As you will hear, timing and potentially less than optimistic nearby parking lots were also a factor. The decision was made to execute the stop on Independence Drive at the intersection of Mary Dunn Road. A portion of that actual high-risk stop can be seen in following updated HN Video (see below). After successfully initiating the high-risk stop, officers identified the two individuals and learned that Darryn was NOT inside the vehicle. It was then that Darryn’s mother told officers her son was currently at work. And just moments later, officers drove toward Darryn’s nearby place of employment. As officers arrived, Darryn reportedly walked over to officers and said, “are you looking for me?” They were. Back at Barnstable Police Headquarters, Darryn was formally booked. During an interview with detectives, Darryn reportedly explained his ongoing beef with his brother. His brother was said to have some of his stuff, and he wanted it back. Darryn’s brother reportedly had his laptop, some shoes, and various items of clothing. The entire alleged “armed home invasion while masked” had been over stuff that wasn’t being returned, despite Darryn asking his brother “multiple times,” according the BPD report. Darryn reportedly told detectives that he knew his revolver was missing and asked his brother if he had it. His brother reportedly denied having the handgun. Darryn reportedly told detectives that on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, he went to the Cromwell Court apartment looking for his brother. He wanted to ask him for his stuff back. He told detectives he heard his brother and the female inside, but they refused to answer. Darryn then reportedly said he waited a while, but then left. Darryn then reportedly told detectives that on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at around what he believed to be 5:30 p.m., he returned and knocked on the Cromwell Court apartment door again. He reportedly stated he had asked his “best friend” Ethan to go with him this time for “assistance.” Darryn then reportedly told detectives that after a while of knocking and waiting, hearing his brother inside with the female, “he knocked down the door with his boot” and, once again, asked for his stuff back. If what Darryn reportedly told detectives is accurate, the reunion with his sibling and the female friend descended into an “argument” for some odd reason, and he explained simply taking the female’s phone as “collateral” until he got his stuff back. The phone as collateral strategy wasn’t working, so both he and Ethan left through the rear door, Darryn reportedly told detectives. Darryn then reportedly told detectives that he went home, and his brother then called him… and they came to an agreement that stipulated he would get his stuff back and his brother’s female friend would get her phone. (And everyone would live happily ever after. The phone as collateral strategy may have been about to pay off after all!) At some point he then arrived back at Cromwell Courts and the exchange was made, Darryn reportedly told investigators. Now here’s what Darryn reportedly told detectives about the handgun he had on him during the door booting misunderstanding: “Darryn admitted to having his Glock 19 inside his waistband when he kicked down the door and entered the apartment. Darryn said he carries it inside his waistband without a holster. Darryn stated he was grabbing onto his pistol so it wouldn’t slide down his pants. Darryn said he was wearing a small sweatshirt and it’s possible that [the female and his brother] saw the pistol when he raised his hands. Darryn denied ever taking it out of his waistband.” (HN SIDE NOTE: Don’t you just hate when a loose handgun slides down inside your pants during a door booting experience?) “Darryn was advised by Detective Johnson that a search warrant for [his mom’s residence in South Yarmouth, where he apparently also resides] was applied for and granted and issued by Clerk Magistrate Bright. Darryn stated he has a safe that contains most of his firearms and that there were two inside his closet under some clothes.” Darryn’s LTC was reportedly seized pending this investigation. Darryn was reportedly told all his firearms would also be seized and held for safe keeping. Darryn’s boots were reportedly photographed as evidence. The boots worn were said to be consistent with the markings on the apartment door. Darryn Boswell, of South Yarmouth, was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, Vandalizing Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (firearm), and Intimidation of a Witness. The following evidence was reportedly located and seized in Darryn’s bedroom during the execution of the search warrant on Friday, 12/16/2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m:
capecoddaily.com
No serious injuries after school bus, pickup truck collide in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A school bus and a pickup truck collided in Sandwich around 2 PM Wednesday. Ambulances responded to the scene at Farmersville and Cotuit Roads for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. A level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared due to the approximately two-dozen students on the bus. Sandwich school officials […] The post No serious injuries after school bus, pickup truck collide in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized
Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
capecod.com
Video report: Haz-mat crews called to Chatham gas station for mercury spill
CHATHAM – Around 2 PM Wednesday, a significant amount of mercury spilled from what is believed to be an old barometer in a utility room at Meservey’s Shell Gas Station located on Route 28 at George Ryder Road. Chatham Fire and Rescue immediately called for a Tier 1 Haz-Mat response bringing in specialists in cleaning up the hazardous material. No injuries reported and the gas station will be closed until the cleanup is complete.
capecoddaily.com
Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge
SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of […] The post Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Hazmat crews called to Chatham for mercury spill
CHATHAM – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Chatham around noon Wednesday. A mercury spill was reported at 1698 Main Street (Route 28), Meservey’s Mart and gas station. Further details were not immediately available. The post Hazmat crews called to Chatham for mercury spill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police seek suspect in rash of vehicle break-ins
YARMOUTH – On 12/18/22 Yarmouth PD received a call reporting several car breaks at the Mid Cape Racquet Club on Whites Path in South Yamrouth. The breaks happened between 9 am and 10 am. The unknown suspect(s) were operating a White 4-door Jeep. The jeep is believed to be a 2022 or 2023 Wrangler. The suspect vehicle was observed on the Racquet Club security cameras.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into block of stores in Roslindale, building evacuated
BOSTON — A building has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a block of businesses on Corinth St. in Roslindale, Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital by Boston EMS. The building has been evacuated for concern of a...
capecoddaily.com
Eversource crews patrolling, trimming trees in advance of storm
CAPE COD – Eversource reports that tree crews are out across the state, continuing proactive patrols along our overhead power lines. Here on Berry Ave in West Yarmouth, crews are trimming branches to help reduce the risk of power outages for our customers when the heavy rain and strong winds arrive. The post Eversource crews patrolling, trimming trees in advance of storm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing
NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
capecoddaily.com
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available. The post Truck snags power lines in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
