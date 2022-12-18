Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas. Carr was driving west on...
CBS Austin
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
Road reopens after deadly crash on SH 29 in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said first responders are responding to the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That's west of Wolf Ranch.
CBS Austin
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin
Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
CBS Austin
Police release photo of suspect's vehicle involved in multiple Austin bank robberies
The Austin Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wearing a fake beard who robbed two Austin banks, and they are hoping a new photo of his vehicle will help locate him. The vehicle is described as a black, 4-door sedan with damage to the front right...
CBS Austin
APD identifies woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Ben White Blvd. service road
Police have identified the woman who died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened in the 100 block of the East Ben White Boulevard westbound service road, near the South Congress Avenue intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
CBS Austin
Austin city leaders, advocates push for cold weather shelters to be activated earlier
AUSTIN, Texas — Tension is brewing among Austin city leaders and advocates over the activation of cold weather shelters. The City of Austin announced on Wednesday they’ll open shelters for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night through Sunday, but some say that information should have been released earlier.
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 0