Georgetown, TX

KCEN

DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash

LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas. Carr was driving west on...
LAMPASAS, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle

Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin

Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin

A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
SALADO, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
MANOR, TX

