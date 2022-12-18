It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO