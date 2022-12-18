Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! gets volunteer help for cold weather preps
The deep freeze expected to roll into Austin on Thursday is going to be a threat to outdoor animals. That's why Austin Pets Alive! is asking for volunteers to take home one of their dogs or cats... at least until after Christmas. The outdoor kennels at Austin Pets Alive! are...
CBS Austin
City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season
Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
CBS Austin
Austin Police Department delivers toys to patients at St. Davids Children's Hospital
The Austin Police Department's Blue Santa program donated over 60 toys to patients at St. David’s Children’s Hospital on Monday. Around 10 a.m., police and volunteers delivered the toys and visited patients and their families. ALSO | City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season. Over the...
CBS Austin
Austin city leaders, advocates push for cold weather shelters to be activated earlier
AUSTIN, Texas — Tension is brewing among Austin city leaders and advocates over the activation of cold weather shelters. The City of Austin announced on Wednesday they’ll open shelters for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night through Sunday, but some say that information should have been released earlier.
CBS Austin
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the NICU at St. David's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center had some very special visitors ahead of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to babies and their families to celebrate their first Christmas. Parents had the chance to take a photo of their child with Santa.
CBS Austin
Austin, San Marcos opening warming centers as dangerously cold temps move in
Austin is opening four warming centers over the holiday weekend. They will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. George Morales...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
CBS Austin
Holiday fire prevention checklist from Thumbtack experts
Festive celebrations, flickering lights, and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season. and while we all love decorating and getting into the holiday spirit, these extra items can also present fire risks for homeowners who are unprepared. David Steckel, the Home Expert at Thumbtack, is joining us now with more.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet sweet senior girl, Medusa
Did you know the name Medusa means guardian? So it seems to be the perfect name for this sweet girl! Medusa is looking for her forever home. April Peiffer from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is here to tell us all about today's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday adoptable pet.
CBS Austin
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
CBS Austin
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze
With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
CBS Austin
Roosters rescued from cockfighting bust facing euthanasia
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-seven roosters that were rescued from a cockfighting bust last month need homes urgently or else they will be euthanized on Wednesday. The roosters are currently being kept at the Austin Animal Center. The shelter said they do not have room to keep the roosters inside during the upcoming freeze.
CBS Austin
Austin Trail of Lights closed Thursday due to extreme weather conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin Trail of Lights announced it will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. "Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, December 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill," a spokesperson said in a press release.
CBS Austin
As temperatures drop, advocacy group brings attention to unhoused individuals
As Austin prepares for freezing temperatures to hit Thursday, advocacy group House the Homeless is bringing unhoused Austinites information guides and solar powered lights that can charge phones. “These are the kinds of things that we know from the bottom up what people need. So, we're just really trying to...
CBS Austin
FOOD CRISIS: Why so many Central Texas families are struggling to put food on the table
Austin, tx — According to the nonprofit Feeding America, inflation, supply chain issues, declining federal aid, and more people needing help are all causing a hidden crisis to bubble over. All these problems are trickling down to thousands of families in Central Texas struggling to put food on the table. So what is going on and how do we fix this?
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive
Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
CBS Austin
Austin nonprofit to purchase Rosemont apartment complex after residents push for new owner
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year of unlivable conditions at a southeast Austin affordable housing complex, the property is getting a new owner. Foundation Communities will purchase Rosemont at Oak Valley after residents fought for healthier living conditions. After residents moved out for eight months and were...
CBS Austin
APD Chief Chacon says No.1 priority heading into new year is labor contract agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new year quickly approaches, the future of the labor contract between Austin police and the city remains unknown. Today, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says that labor contracts are one of the top priorities heading into 2023. “I think it’s very important for just...
CBS Austin
Learn traditions of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah, celebrated from Dec. 18 - Dec. 26
Hanukkah began at sunset yesterday and will continue until December 26th. From history to traditional games and food, Mark Pattis from Shalom Austin Jewish Community Center is here to tell us more about the holiday. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!
It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
