Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! gets volunteer help for cold weather preps

The deep freeze expected to roll into Austin on Thursday is going to be a threat to outdoor animals. That's why Austin Pets Alive! is asking for volunteers to take home one of their dogs or cats... at least until after Christmas. The outdoor kennels at Austin Pets Alive! are...
City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season

Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the NICU at St. David's Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center had some very special visitors ahead of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to babies and their families to celebrate their first Christmas. Parents had the chance to take a photo of their child with Santa.
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
Holiday fire prevention checklist from Thumbtack experts

Festive celebrations, flickering lights, and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season. and while we all love decorating and getting into the holiday spirit, these extra items can also present fire risks for homeowners who are unprepared. David Steckel, the Home Expert at Thumbtack, is joining us now with more.
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze

With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
Roosters rescued from cockfighting bust facing euthanasia

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-seven roosters that were rescued from a cockfighting bust last month need homes urgently or else they will be euthanized on Wednesday. The roosters are currently being kept at the Austin Animal Center. The shelter said they do not have room to keep the roosters inside during the upcoming freeze.
Austin Trail of Lights closed Thursday due to extreme weather conditions

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin Trail of Lights announced it will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. "Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, December 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill," a spokesperson said in a press release.
As temperatures drop, advocacy group brings attention to unhoused individuals

As Austin prepares for freezing temperatures to hit Thursday, advocacy group House the Homeless is bringing unhoused Austinites information guides and solar powered lights that can charge phones. “These are the kinds of things that we know from the bottom up what people need. So, we're just really trying to...
Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive

Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!

It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
