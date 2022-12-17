Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds knock off Washington to take conference lead
FORT MADISON - The Christmas break has come at a good time for Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball team. The Bloodhounds will take some momentum into the time off after Tuesday’s 52-46 home win over Washington. Fort Madison coach Toni Sargent is hoping to find a team...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Imogene L. Brookhart, 90, Keokuk
Imogene L. (Graf) Brookhart, 90, of Keokuk, IA, passed away Saturday December 17th at Accura Healthcare East in Newton, IA. She was born on November 12, 1932, in Keokuk, the daughter of Charles O. Graf and Nellie E. (Kruger) Graf. She was raised in Alexandria, MO and graduated from Kahoka High School in May 1951.
Pen City Current
Plans still have softball, baseball at Baxter's
FORT MADISON - According to Fort Madison Activities Director Jeff Lamb, Bloodhound softball will be moved to the Baxter Sports Complex this summer. Lamb told a group of six, including Baxter Sports Director Jeff Woodside, board members Larry Smith and Bill Schulte, Denmark Ball Association President Jerry Gerber, and former FMHS baseball coach Dick Burch about the decision Sunday night at a meeting at the sports complex.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Charles H. “Charlie” Miller, 81, Wever
Charles H. “Charlie” Miller, 81, of Wever, IA, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington surrounded by his family. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Burlington to Henry and Florence Cronk Miller. On...
Pen City Current
Area bracing for holiday winter storm
LEE COUNTY - The area is bracing for a holiday winter storm that could dump up to five inches of snow locally, with the potential for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he got a call from Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie about...
Pen City Current
Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
Pen City Current
Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
No injuries in suspicious fire
No injuries were reported in what investigators are calling an intentional fire in Galesburg early this morning. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of S. Chambers Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. […]
Pen City Current
This not your father's Christmas display
FORT MADISON - He lit up Avenue E on Halloween and now he's lighting it up for Christmas. Fort Madison's Matt Emmett of 804 Avenue E has used his own ingenuity, a heavy, heavy dose of motherboards, tech gadgetry, and even 3D printers to create a winter digital wonderland music show for passersby on the city's east side.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
KWQC
198 dogs seized from Mercer Co. woman charged with animal neglect to be adopted out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 198 dogs seized from a Mercer County woman for neglect are going to be adopted out. According to Mercer County Animal Control, the dogs seized after Karen Plambeck was charged with animal cruelty were taken to Collie rescue organizations during this week. Where the dogs will be fostered and adopted out.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Man found deceased following domestic disturbance
A Muscatine man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The male had allegedly been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
