Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Bucknell in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads. The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field. The...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO