FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AmFam sells downtown Milwaukee building but real estate activity up 55%
MILWAUKEE – In November, American Family Insurance announced it is selling a downtown Milwaukee building instead of developing it, but the news isn’t as bad as it may seem. The AmFam decision hinges on the reality that a certain part of their employees will always work from home,...
Staffing shortages and rising population still plague Lincoln Hills
Troubles with a rising population of youth and chronic staffing shortages have continued to plague the Lincoln Hills School for Boys. Recent months have seen the population in the notorious detention center remain over 70 incarcerated kids, after shooting up to 85 youth in August. Although a recent monitor’s report highlights ways in which the Department of Corrections (DOC) has sought to improve conditions at Lincoln Hills, problems at the facility have remained persistent.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
Failing to clear your sidewalk after snowfall could lead to fines and fees
With winter weather coming our way, you will want to keep your shovel close. There are ordinances, and consequences, in Milwaukee if you don't clear snow and ice from your sidewalk.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opens in Mequon
MEQUON - A new health care option is available for those living and working in and around Mequon. Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opened at 1340 W. Towne Square Road last week and will offer a range of services that include urgent care, primary care and more, according to a press release.
milwaukeemag.com
Meet Radio Milwaukee’s New Executive Director
Ask Radio Milwaukee’s new executive director about his goals for the station, and he’s not shy. “I want us to be an essential public media organization,” Maxie C. Jackson III says. “If we do our job, in five years, we will be the standard that everybody looks at and says, ‘Yeah, that’s how you do it. That’s what public media is supposed to look like.’”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
CNH Industrial strike; Racine workers seek better pay
RACINE, Wis. - Union workers for a Case tractor manufacturing facility in Racine are spending their final days before Christmas fighting for better wages. More than 1,000 workers at two CNH Industrial plants, including the one in Racine, have been on strike for more than seven months. Their message Saturday, Dec. 17 is that they're not giving up.
wpr.org
'I'm not giving up': Racine union holds solidarity event as strike at Case tractor factory continues
More than 100 people gathered Saturday at the United Auto Workers hall in Racine to stand in solidarity with the nearly 700 Case tractor factory workers who have been on strike for eight months. UAW Local 180, which represents workers at CNH Industrial in Racine, held a rally outside the...
milwaukeemag.com
10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
tmj4.com
Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Jalopnik
Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
