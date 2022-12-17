ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Texas RB Bijan Robinson hanging out with NBA star LeBron James

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is living his best life.

Robinson traveled out to Los Angeles to sit courtside at the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup on Friday night. After the game, Bijan got the chance to talk with NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Doak Walker Award winner also spent time visiting with Ezekial Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

Pro scouts expect Robinson to be the first running back taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN’s latest mock draft has him going as high as the No. 5 overall pick.

Robinson paced Texas’ offense this season with 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He showed off his versatility by adding 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores as a receiver. Robinson will go down as one of the best running backs to ever wear the burnt orange.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

