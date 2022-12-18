Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47. Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd. Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Illinois holiday basketball tournaments: Schedule for high school girls teams from Peoria
Here is when and where girls basketball teams from the Peoria area will be playing in 2022 holiday tournaments, which start around the state on Monday, Dec. 26. IHSA basketball previews: Top girls players from Peoria | Top girls teams from Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament ...
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win
The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
