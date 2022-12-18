ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wednesday's Scores

Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47. Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd. Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
HAWAII STATE
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
LARAMIE, WY
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win

The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
PORTERVILLE, CA
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH

