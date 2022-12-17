Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Exclusive: Trump aide testified he saw Trump "tearing" documents; Meadows also once told him, "Don't come into the room"
Nick Luna, a former White House aide to President Donald Trump, told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that he witnessed Trump "tearing" documents, according to audio files of Luna's deposition that were obtained by CBS News. "Did I ever see him tear...
Comments / 0