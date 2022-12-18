Pope scores 20, UCSD takes down Occidental 91-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 20 points as UC San Diego beat Occidental 91-55 on Saturday night.

Pope shot 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tritons (5-6). Jake Kosakowski scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie shot 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Aiden Williams led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Sydney Shipp added 11 points, five assists, four steals and two blocks for Occidental. In addition, Bernard Cassidy finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.