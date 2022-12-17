Read full article on original website
WNDU
Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will stay in “bounce back mode” as they resume ACC play against Florida State on Wednesday night. The Irish dropped their second straight game over the weekend against Georgia and now sit at 7-4 on the season.
WNDU
Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense has had a bit of time to digest the team’s loss last month to the USC Trojans and their Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. A theme for Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup against South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl...
WNDU
Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. 20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according...
WNDU
Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman will have the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power
Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
WNDU
Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
WNDU
Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After learning earlier this month that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne would enter the transfer portal, we’re now learning that he has a new home. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pyne’s next destination is Arizona State. Sources told ESPN that Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and clicked with first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.
MLive.com
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
WNDU
Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!
“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?
It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
WNDU
Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
WNDU
INDOT, South Bend Airport preparing for winter storm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations continue across Michiana ahead of the winter storm heading our way. INDOT is asking everyone to avoid traveling on Friday if possible. Cassandra Bajek, the public relations director for INDOT Northwest said pretreatment of roads for this storm may be difficult. Because there is...
WNDU
Elkhart prepares for winter storm
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
WNDU
ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday. But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial. Make sure your tank...
News Now Warsaw
Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area
WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
WNDU
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
abc57.com
Power restored to South Bend I&M customers after transformer fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Power is back for customers in the River Park neighborhood after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
News Now Warsaw
Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties
WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
