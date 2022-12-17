ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense has had a bit of time to digest the team’s loss last month to the USC Trojans and their Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. A theme for Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup against South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. 20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman will have the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power

Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
EUGENE, OR
WNDU

Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After learning earlier this month that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne would enter the transfer portal, we’re now learning that he has a new home. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pyne’s next destination is Arizona State. Sources told ESPN that Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and clicked with first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.
TEMPE, AZ
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!

“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
HOBART, IN
Banana 101.5

Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?

It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

INDOT, South Bend Airport preparing for winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations continue across Michiana ahead of the winter storm heading our way. INDOT is asking everyone to avoid traveling on Friday if possible. Cassandra Bajek, the public relations director for INDOT Northwest said pretreatment of roads for this storm may be difficult. Because there is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart prepares for winter storm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday. But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial. Make sure your tank...
MICHIANA, MI
News Now Warsaw

Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area

WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties

WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
WARSAW, IN

