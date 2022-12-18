ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

No. 5 Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 17-0 run in 85-57 rout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan. The 10-1 Fighting Irish led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. 20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman will have the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WyoPreps

Cody’s Luke Talich Chooses Football at Notre Dame

Wyoming’s top prep football prospect is heading to Notre Dame to play for the Fighting Irish. Cody senior Luke Talich announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday, the first signing day for high school football players across the country. Talich has starred in the last three seasons at Cody...
CODY, WY
WNDU

Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
southeasthoops.com

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame football players take Michiana kids shopping for Christmas gifts

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team took some time on Sunday afternoon to do some philanthropy here in Michiana!. The Fighting Irish weren’t fighting anything but holiday store traffic as they took to the aisles for this year’s “Shop with a Player” event. The football team treated over 100 children from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County to a holiday shopping spree at Meijer in Mishawaka.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!

“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday. But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial. Make sure your tank...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Look at Weather – 5:30

The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and possibly electrical. It looks like we’re finally able to start laying out a timeline for the winter storm that’s making its way to Michiana.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Elkhart prepares for winter storm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives $2.9 million grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations in the state in hopes of expanding the Nurse-Family Partnership program. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is one of the organizations chosen to receive $2.9 million. The Nurse-Family Partnership program helps to...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy