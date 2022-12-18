Read full article on original website
WNDU
Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will stay in “bounce back mode” as they resume ACC play against Florida State on Wednesday night. The Irish dropped their second straight game over the weekend against Georgia and now sit at 7-4 on the season.
abc17news.com
No. 5 Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 17-0 run in 85-57 rout
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan. The 10-1 Fighting Irish led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds.
WNDU
Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. 20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according...
WNDU
Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman will have the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
Cody’s Luke Talich Chooses Football at Notre Dame
Wyoming’s top prep football prospect is heading to Notre Dame to play for the Fighting Irish. Cody senior Luke Talich announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday, the first signing day for high school football players across the country. Talich has starred in the last three seasons at Cody...
Notre Dame Signs Quarterback Kenny Minchey
Standout quarterback Kenny Minchey has signed with Notre Dame
WNDU
Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
southeasthoops.com
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
MLive.com
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
WNDU
Notre Dame football players take Michiana kids shopping for Christmas gifts
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team took some time on Sunday afternoon to do some philanthropy here in Michiana!. The Fighting Irish weren’t fighting anything but holiday store traffic as they took to the aisles for this year’s “Shop with a Player” event. The football team treated over 100 children from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County to a holiday shopping spree at Meijer in Mishawaka.
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
WNDU
Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!
“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
WNDU
ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday. But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial. Make sure your tank...
WNDU
Bears in the Air program returns to give stuffed teddy bears to kids in hospitals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without Bears in the Air!. South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle, and his team, are delivering 2,500 teddy bears to kids in six local hospitals!. Among the recipients are Beacon Children’s Hospital and St. Joe Mishawaka...
WNDU
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
WNDU
Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills gap amid Mishawaka Food Pantry’s temporary closure
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Grinch has competition this year. In Mishawaka, it’s bed bugs that threaten to ruin Christmas. A bed bug infestation has shut down the Mishawaka Food Pantry for much of the month of December. The pantry’s own website says that the facility has been shuttered...
WNDU
First Look at Weather – 5:30
The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and possibly electrical. It looks like we’re finally able to start laying out a timeline for the winter storm that’s making its way to Michiana.
WNDU
Elkhart prepares for winter storm
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
WNDU
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives $2.9 million grant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations in the state in hopes of expanding the Nurse-Family Partnership program. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is one of the organizations chosen to receive $2.9 million. The Nurse-Family Partnership program helps to...
