MLB
Reds sign Myers to one-year deal
The Reds announced Wednesday that they have signed first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, with a mutual option for 2024. Sources tell MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the deal is for $7.5 million dollars with another $2 million in possible incentives. Myers, a highly touted...
MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Drury agrees to 2-year deal with Angels (source)
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Halos have not confirmed the deal and they will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Drury. The 30-year-old Drury...
MLB
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a two-year, $17 million deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was...
MLB
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
MLB
Clayton Kershaw set to play for Team USA
He's won a World Series title and an MVP Award, and his shelves are loaded with Cy Young Award trophies. Now, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw wants to add a World Baseball Classic title to his menagerie. On Monday, Team USA announced that Kershaw was "All In" for the tournament this spring.
MLB
Giants' deal with Correa falls through; he's heading to Mets (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants appears to have fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The development was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The...
MLB
Correa to undergo Mets physical on Thursday
NEW YORK -- Carlos Correa was set to undergo a physical examination Thursday in New York City, according to his agent Scott Boras, in what should be Correa's final hurdle to clear before becoming a Met. Boras, who was at Yankee Stadium for a press conference to introduce another of...
MLB
Why Correa’s deal with the Giants fell apart
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants has fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.
MLB
Busy Mets add backup infielder Mendick (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets can only go so long without making a transaction. Less than a day after agreeing to terms with infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year contract, per sources, and barely an hour after trading catcher James McCann to the Orioles, the Mets struck again on Wednesday with a one-year, $1 million deal for infielder Danny Mendick, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the contract, which will be New York’s 10th free-agent signing of the winter.
MLB
3 predictions for the Astros' '23 season
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.
MLB
A's add well-traveled Rucinski on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s continued to add experience to their pitching staff on Wednesday, signing right-hander Drew Rucinski to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. Rucinski, who turns 34 on Dec. 30, spent the last four seasons pitching in Korea for the NC Dinos. Over that stretch, he made 121 starts and racked up 732 2/3 innings, going 53-36 with a 3.06 ERA and 657 strikeouts. This past season was Rucinski’s best in the KBO, as he led the league in games started (31), ranked second in strikeouts (194) and innings pitched (193 2/3) and eighth in ERA (2.97).
MLB
Padres agree to contract with catcher Severino (source)
The Padres and free agent catcher Pedro Severino have reached an agreement on a split contract, a source told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell on Monday. It will pay him $1.95 million if he reaches the Major Leagues and includes $550,000 in performance incentives, according to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
Whom did the Brewers acquire in their recent three-way trade? Breaking down the blockbuster return
The Brewers made a major splash last Monday afternoon, acquiring a 2022 MLB All-Star and two pitchers in a three-team deal with the A’s and the Braves. After the dust settled, Milwaukee received three new additions: All-Star catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager. Leaving...
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
Red Sox believe in Yoshida's skills -- here's why
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Red Sox signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, it went down as the largest contract ever awarded to a position player coming from Japan to the United States.
MLB
Orioles acquire veteran catcher McCann from Mets
The Orioles checked off another item on their offseason to-do list on Wednesday night. This time, they went to the trade market to fill one of the holes on their roster. Baltimore announced it acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later. The 32-year-old will serve as the O’s backup catcher behind Adley Rutschman.
MLB
With incentive to return, Brantley a good fit for Astros
Michael Brantley watched from the sidelines as his Astros teammates clinched the World Series title, having been down since late June with a right shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. But now, back on an incentives-heavy one-year deal, his hope is that Houston can run it back with him on the field.
