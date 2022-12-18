Read full article on original website
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
James E. Hurst, 50, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
Michael Pelzer Obituary
Michael James Pelzer, the son of Eldon and Mary Pelzer, was born December 13, 1954, in Council Bluffs, IA. He died December 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, IA, at the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 30 days. Mike was an outstanding athlete at Griswold...
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
Women's College Basketball (12/21): Iowa's Clark reaches 2,000 points, Huskers beat KU in 3 OT
(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reached 2,000 points, Nebraska won in triple overtime over previously-undefeated Kansas and K-State nabbed a win in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (10-3): Iowa rolled to a 92-54 win over Dartmouth (2-11), as Caitlin Clark scored 20 points on her way...
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Sorensen, Gibilisco reappointed to city positions
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is praising two city employees receiving new terms. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council reappointed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to another two-year term. Sorensen has been serving in the position since June of 2014, when he succeeded the late Bob Norris. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the city is fortunate to have Sorensen as its city attorney.
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mills County Courthouse closed Thursday
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are playing it safe during the winter storm when it comes to public facilities. County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Mills County Courthouse is closed Thursday because of the weather conditions. Supervisors Chair Carol Vinton tells KMA News the county opted to close the building because of the inclement weather expected--include blowing snow and bitter-cold wind chills.
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer Fleeks
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced former Baylor running back and wide receiver Josh Fleeks has committed to the Huskers. Fleeks was a wide receiver his first four years at Baylor before moving to running back this past season. He has accumulated 88 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving. The 6-foot-0,...
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
Nebraska flips North Dakota commit Maciejczak
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from former North Dakota commit Jason Maciejczak on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak of Pierre, South Dakota announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. Maciejczak is ranked No. 3 in the state of South Dakota and No. 226 as a...
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
