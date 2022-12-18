After scary accident, Sean Murphree's return for Hellgate Knights highlights City Swim Meet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz upset bid falls short at No. 22 Gonzaga
MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday. The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the hot-shooting host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home victory dating back to last season.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies offensive analyst Rob Phenicie leaving for offensive coordinator role
MISSOULA – The first coaching domino of the Montana Grizzlies football offseason has fallen. Offensive analyst Rob Phenicie is on the move after just one season back in Missoula. He’ll be headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after accepting an offensive coordinator position with the Bucknell Bison. Also an FCS team,...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program
MISSOULA — On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana football program officially recognized 13 new commits via the early signing period. Of them, eight come from Montana while two come from neighboring Washington and one each come from California, Hawaii and Texas. They consist of four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two...
buttesports.com
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies
To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz shoot for monster upset at No. 22 Gonzaga Wednesday
With heavy emphasis on defense and rebounding, the Montana women's basketball team has built up some momentum heading into its toughest test of the season Wednesday. The Lady Griz will put a two-game win streak on the line against No. 22-ranked Gonzaga (10-2) at 7 p.m. Mountain time in Spokane. The Bulldogs have a 12-game win streak at McCarthey Athletic Center, with seven of those victories coming this season.
406mtsports.com
After dominant senior year, Bozeman's Luke Smith commits to Montana State football
BOZEMAN — Luke Smith didn’t have a lot of communication with Montana State’s football coaches following his junior season at Bozeman High. In fact, the staff at the University of Montana seemed to be showing more interest. The key piece of feedback from both schools was that...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies lose quarterback to portal, add best-rated high school commit in program history
MISSOULA – The start of a new week brought a pair of Montana Grizzly football announcements along with it, prompting mixed emotions Monday. The bad news was that redshirt freshman QB Daniel Britt announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. The Las Vegas native emerged as the Grizzlies’ No. 2 quarterback by season’s end, overtaking then-sophomore Kris Brown.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 21)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. CORVALLIS: Derek Criddle 8; Aaron Powell 7; Aydan Mayn 6; Leif Jessop 4; Dillen Potter 2; Ryan Hutchison 2; Bennett Buelman 2. FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 22; Connor Michaud 20; Carter Anciaux 9; Kellen Klimpel 5; Sully Belcourt 5; Leighton Cyr 2; Carter White 1.
406mtsports.com
Class of 2023: Montana Grizzlies recruiting
Meet the members of the Montana Grizzlies 2023 recruiting class so far. Montana's 1st-known 2023 football commit is son of Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer. Kealii Ah Yat is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback from Hawaii. Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program. CHRIS PETERSON Independent Record chris.peterson@406mtsports.com. Updated...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
NBCMontana
Crash closes lanes of Hwy 93 south of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions at mile marker 56 on Highway 93 South south of Victor near Bear Creek. The roads are snow packed and slick, officials are asking drivers to slow down.
406mtsports.com
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
Comments / 1