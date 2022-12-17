Read full article on original website
KEYT
Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year’s Eve party was sentenced to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davis was thrown out of a party at a Huntington bar on Dec. 31, 2019. According to court records, he returned with a pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. The victims were treated at a hospital and released.
KEYT
New Missouri treasurer 1st person of color in state office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Incoming treasurer Vivek Malek will be the first person of color to serve in Missouri statewide office. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named 45-year-old Malek to replace GOP Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is leaving the job after voters elected him state auditor last month. Malek is an immigration lawyer and lives in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. He was born in northern India. Malek moved to Missouri in 2002 to get his master’s degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Only white candidates have ever won statewide elected office in Missouri. Malek’s role is the fifth open statewide elected seat that Parson has filled with an appointment since he became governor in 2018.
KEYT
No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.
KEYT
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials have released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days to comment on the proposal. Watchdog groups already have indicated their support for measures that include forcing the federal government to consider developing another waste repository elsewhere in the U.S. and reporting annually on those efforts. Top state officials have said New Mexico has been taken advantage of when it comes to disposing of the nation’s nuclear waste.
KEYT
Man who threatened to kill CDC head pleads guilty to charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who threatened to kill Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce. Court records say that that Robert Wiser Bates threatened to kill Walensky in voicemails left in July 2021 at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Federal prosecutors say he admitted to making the threatening calls in an interview with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Bates also said he would kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president. Bates faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
KEYT
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
BUELLTON, Calif. -- Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. A gas station in Buellton was at approximately $3.79 and in Santa Maria $4.79 per gallon. A report from AAA today said, the national average for regular gasoline...
