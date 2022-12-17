Read full article on original website
Nine Helena Capital Bruins sign with collegiate programs as part of national early signing period
HELENA — Most of their heads still closely-shaven – the remnants of state championship mohawks – nine Helena Capital seniors officially signed with collegiate programs on Wednesday as part of an early signing period. Tom Carter and Talon Marsh (Montana State) joined Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler...
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
Local Rocky Mountain College football commits dish on their prep for the next level
BILLINGS — Whenever Paxton McQuillan chopped it up with Rocky Mountain College football personnel during his recruitment process, he felt (and enjoyed) the power of being valued. An all-state receiver, safety and returner at reigning 8-Man quarterfinalist Joliet, McQuillan got plenty of college looks, but maybe not as much...
Hardin-Lodge Grass hoops doubleheader among several Billings-area postponements
BILLINGS — Wintry weather and frigid temperatures have shelved several high school sports events that were scheduled across Wednesday and Thursday night in and around Billings. Expected to be busy slate of activity prior to a week-long break for Christmas, the local sports scene is now mostly barren for...
Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup
BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
Billings, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Billings. The Billings Skyview High School basketball team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on December 19, 2022, 18:00:00.
Billings Mustangs general manager Gary Roller to retire after 18 years in role
BILLINGS — The enduring image of Gary Roller is of him standing along the third-base concourse of Dehler Park, taking in a few at-bats, a few innings if he’s lucky, until he’s pulled away to extinguish the latest fire during that night’s Billings Mustangs game. There...
New Huntley Project softball coach Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster ready to coach at her former school
BILLINGS — A former Huntley Project Red Devils softball player is excited to now be the head coach of the program. Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster, an all-state player for Project, was recently hired to be the Red Devils head softball coach. She succeeds Tim Bastian, who became a middle school principal in Miles City in the offseason, as Project’s softball coach.
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
This Metropolis In Montana Hosts One Of The Worst Colleges In America
Colleges across Montana are able to boast about many accolades. Most of those are great and tout what wonderful educations are possible at any of them. However, one of those in Big Sky Country boast one of the worst accolades possible when it comes to a college ranking: A Top College To Avoid.
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Helena Schools closed Thursday for extreme cold
Helena Public Schools has canceled school for all graded for Thursday, December 21 due to extreme cold.
Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Billings Man Shot on King Arthur Drive, Suspect in Custody
Tonight at 5 PM, Billings Police responded to King Arthur Drive for a report of a male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital, and BPD took the suspect into custody. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Top 10 Stories in 2022...
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
