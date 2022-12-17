Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Physically Present At WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline made their presence felt on WWE RAW this past week. Before the show could even start, Roman Reigns sent a warning to the entire RAW locker room, especially Kevin Owens. What followed throughout the show was total carnage as The Bloodline started taking out members of the RAW roster.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Teases Hurt Business Reunion During WWE RAW
MVP guided Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to singles and tag tile glory during the pandemic era, but Vince McMahon dissolved Hurt Business without a logical explanation. It appears that a reunion is around the corner. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick brought up the Bobby Lashley incident during...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
