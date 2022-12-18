ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor

After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development. ‘Somebody just needs to do something and we’re just …. After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor...
SUNRISE MANOR, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning suspected DUI crash, Las Vegas police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV

