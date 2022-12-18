Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor
After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development.
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
Fox5 KVVU
New owners turn Las Vegas motel into modern apartments after fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. The building constructed in the 1970s went up in flames three years ago this week and claimed the lives of six tenants. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and...
8newsnow.com
Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
Lake Mead rangers aim to identify man who was 'violently assaulted' while camping with family
The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and Lake Mead Recreation Area Park Rangers are asking for any information regarding a Nevada assault victim.
Missing 79-year-old man in need of medical assistance found safe
Metro police are searching for a 79-year-old man who may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies
Jonathan Nagel, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said a 24-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning suspected DUI crash. According to officials, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
Man accused of robbing employee at Las Vegas business near Lake Mead, Tenaya
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at a business Monday morning. Police said the suspect entered a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 10:10 a.m. and robbed an employee. He was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, 5 […]
