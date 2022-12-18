Read full article on original website
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
Everything Billy Napier said on Signing Day
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier had to say during his Signing Day press conference on Dec. 21. The Gators brought in 22 players, 20 of whom were members of the 2023 high school class. Opening statement:. "National Signing Day, culmination of a lot of hard work certainly....
Emory Jones, former Florida and Arizona State QB, signs with new program
Emory Jones is on the move again, and the former Florida and Arizona State quarterback has signed with a new program. Jones will get a fresh start with new coach Scott Satterfield as Cincinnati moves from the American Athletic Conference, to the Big 12. Jones transferred to Arizona State for...
Napier goes in-depth on Florida additions along defensive line
Florida’s depth concerns along the defensive line were well-documented throughout the 2022 season, and the situation didn’t improve in the immediate aftermath of the season with Gervon Dexter Sr.’s decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and Jalen Lee’s transfer to LSU. The Gators did target...
BREAKING: Florida State lands under the radar offensive lineman
The Seminoles add what may be the diamond in the rough of the 2023 class.
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
Four-Star '24 WR Jordan Anderson breaks down his commitment to Oregon
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Jordan Anderson just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Oregon Ducks. Wednesday was the first day of the Early Signing Period for the class of ’23. Even though we’re a whole year away from when the ’24 class can sign, Anderson saw no need to put off his decision.
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years
The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class. The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
Georgia DL decommits from Florida State following visit to Kentucky
A Georgia defensive lineman has decommitted from Florida State following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 3-star defensive tackle Tavion Gadson, who had been committed to the Seminoles since August, reopened his recruitment Monday. "I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach...
FSU GM Darrick Yray on recruiting in the Portal Era, roster management, evaluation and more
Florida State general manager Darrick Yray met with local media members on Wednesday to discuss some of the big-picture elements of the recruiting process leading up to the Early Signing Period. Topics of discussion include recruiting in the Transfer Portal Era, evaluation concepts, roster management and more.
Q&A: John Calipari after Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M
Everything head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series at Rupp Arena Wednesday night. Well, he made shots tonight. You know, we’ve got to keep working with him as he plays point. Decision making, seeing the court better. What he did today is he made shots so you couldn’t go under on the pick-and-roll. He dings a ball in.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series at Rupp Arena Wednesday night by the numbers:. – UK extended its home win streak to 26 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season, and is the longest active home win streak in the Southeastern Conference and tied for the third-longest in the nation.
DL Tavion Gadson officially parts from his commitment to Florida State
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson backed off of his commitment to Florida State on Monday. Gadson committed to the Seminoles back on August 11th. Gadson, who took an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend, was not expected to sign with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman was a grayshirt candidate for FSU.
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
